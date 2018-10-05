10/5 vs. Flamengo: Getting You Ready for Tip-Off



GAME INFO

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game, AM 740, Salsa 98.1 FM (Spanish)

Location: Amway Center in Orlando



PREVIEW

By John Denton

ORLANDO – If preseason basketball in the NBA truly is all about steadily progressing and building momentum toward the regular-season opener, the Orlando Magic took a major step toward that goal on Thursday. Now, the next mission is to carry that progress over to tonight’s preseason game at the Amway Center.

Magic head coach Steve Clifford exited Thursday’s workout and called it ``our best practice’’ and added that it featured ``our best intensity combined with purpose of play.’’ Clifford couldn’t have been more pleased with the focus that Orlando (0-1) brought to its preparation for tonight’s exhibition game against Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo.

``It was a very, very good pro practice,’’ Clifford raved. ``It’s fun for the coaches and the whole staff when you have talented players with an attitude to come into the gym to get better, it’s fun to watch. If we get so that’s who we become (daily) in practice, we’ll make good progress very quickly. It was the right approach – from everything to the warmup to the drill work to playing live. It was very good.’’

The new-look Magic will make their Amway Center debut tonight before Orlando’s fans tonight. Clifford, who was hired in late May, is back with a Magic franchise he worked from 2007-12 as an assistant coach. Now, he is charged with helping to get Orlando back into the postseason for the first time in six seasons.

Not exactly the sentimental type, Clifford said he hasn’t given much thought to coaching his first game as the Magic’s new head coach. Naturally, his focus has been on how the team has performed throughout training camp. Orlando lost 120-114 in Philadelphia on Monday, but Clifford saw plenty of positives that the team can build on tonight – his first game back in Orlando as head coach.

``What happens is once you get started (into a season) you get so locked into our team, but there’s no question that coming back here I feel blessed,’’ said Clifford, who worked previously in Charlotte for five seasons. ``But you know how coaching goes – if you want to be able to stay here for a while, you had better get your team to play well. I’ll think about (coaching in Orlando) next summer, but tonight I want us to play well.’’

This will be the third meeting all-time between the Magic and Flamengo, a professional squad based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Orlando defeated Flamengo at the Amway Center in 2014 and then won in Rio in a hotly contested game in 2015. Flamengo, which has won the Brazilian National Championship five times, recently signed former NBA standouts Anderson Varejao and Leandro Barbosa.

``We’ve played them already before and sure, we’re not going to take them (lightly),’’ Magic center Nikola Vucevic said. ``They obviously have two great players who had great NBA careers and played for a long time. It will be different because we won’t be so familiar with them, but we just have to focus on ourselves right now and make sure that we do the things that we worked on in practice and execute on both ends of the floor.’’

Tonight’s game will be the home debut for rookie center Mohamed Bamba, the No. 6 pick from last June’s NBA Draft. Bamba, who features the longest wing span ever recorded in NBA history at 7-feet, 10 inches, scored 12 points and drilled two 3-pointers in his debut in Philadelphia on Monday.

Jonathan Isaac (sprained ankle), Terrence Ross (sore foot) and Timofey Mozgov (dislocated finger) will not play tonight as they try and recover from minor injuries. Jonathon Simmons, who underwent offseason wrist surgery, will play, but is on a minutes restriction, Clifford said.

