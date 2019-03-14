Postgame Report: Magic vs. Wizards

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Most nights in the NBA, it’s the starters who make the biggest difference.

Certainly that wasn’t the case on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The Wizards’ reserves, led by Thomas Bryant (21 points) and Jabari Parker (19), took control as soon as they entered, eventually guiding Washington to a 100-90 victory over the Magic.

“Their bench was great,” Magic head coach Steve Clifford said while praising the Wizards’ second unit, a group that totaled 59 points. “Both halves when we broke the lineup, we got absolutely rocked and just out-efforted. Bryant, Parker, (Troy) Brown, (Chasson) Randle (all had) great games.”

Orlando’s starters, four of whom scored in double figures, outscored Washington’s first five 70-41, a glaring disparity despite the unfavorable result.

Nikola Vucevic recorded a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds, D.J. Augustin tallied 16 points and seven assists and Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac each scored 13.

Down eight at halftime and by as much as 12 in the second quarter, the Magic appeared to have ripped momentum away from the Wizards after intermission. Orlando opened the third on an 8-0 run to tie the game and then took a three-point advantage when Isaac drilled one of his three triples with 1:16 left in the period.

“I had a rough first half, seeing the ball go in the basket in the third quarter, that gave me some energy and it was able to translate to the defensive end as well,” said Isaac, who made five of his seven shot attempts in the third.

That lead was short-lived, however, as Randle buried a wide-open 3-pointer of his own a couple possessions later and Bradley Beal, the only Washington starter to score in double figures, beat the buzzer with a jumper that gave the Wizards the lead entering the final frame.

Terrence Ross, whom the Magic have relied on so much this season because of his ability to score in bunches at a rapid rate, struggled to find the mark, making just three of his 13 shot attempts.

Washington, which averages a shade over 14 turnovers per game, only coughed it up eight times, which was another big factor.

Fortunately for the Magic, who are currently two games back of the Heat for eighth place in the East, they will have an opportunity to quickly forget about this loss as they host the Cavs on Thursday to start a five-game homestand.

“I always say it’s the best and worst thing about the league,” Isaac said about back-to-backs. “Got to forget this one and get ready to play a meaningful game tomorrow.”