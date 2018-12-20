Postgame Report: Magic vs. Spurs

ORLANDO – For weeks, Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford has insisted that veteran center Nikola Vucevic has been the team’s most underrated and overlooked defender what with the way he’s contested shots on pick-and-roll plays and protected the rim.

On Wednesday, the Magic got to see just how valuable Vucevic truly is when they had to play without him for the first time all season.

Playing without their scoring and rebounding leader, the Magic got mauled from start to finish by the hot-shooting San Antonio Spurs to the tune of 129-90 defeat at the Amway Center.

Orlando (14-16) put up little defensive resistance against San Antonio (17-15) as the Spurs connected on the highest shooting percentage (64.9 percent) by an opponent in the 30-year history of the Magic franchise. It was just the 17th time in the Magic’s 30-year history that a foe made at least 60 percent of its field goals.

``Everything,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said when asked what his team could have done better defensively. ``Be more aggressive, be more aware, get into the ball more, hit people, everything. … It hurt the team, obviously, not having Vooch, but we lost by (39 points) so as good as Vooch is, he doesn’t make that much of a difference. It was just bad.’’

Making matters worse, San Antonio made 12 of 19 3-pointers. Orlando’s only lead was 3-0 and it trailed by as much as 39 points in the second half. Over the final 24 minutes, the Magic never got closer than 17 points of the Spurs. The 39-point defeat missed tying the franchise record for the most lopsided home loss in the team history by one point.

``I’m learning that this is an every-night league and we’ve got to bring it every night or things like this are going to happen,’’ said Vucevic’s replacement, rookie center Mo Bamba, made just two of seven shots, missed all three of his 3-point shots and scored seven points in 26 minutes.

Vucevic, the longest-tenured player on the Magic, missed the game following the birth of his first child on Monday. Vucevic and wife, Nikoleta, didn’t take their newborn son, Filip, home from the hospital until Wednesday and the decision was made for him to not play in the game that night.

``We caught a break with Nikola being out,’’ Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ``He means a lot to the rhyme and reason of what goes on with the Magic. That was a huge factor. Not having him is huge. Everything makes more sense around him. He’s a veteran, leading scorer, everybody knows where to be around him.’’

Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Jonathon Simmons said it was too simplistic to pin the loss on the Magic simply missing Vucevic. Instead, they pointed to a lack of focus and the hunger needed to beat a San Antonio team that has won six of seven. This statistic shows who the Magic are as a contender – they’re 8-3 against teams with losing records and just 5-13 against teams that are above .500.

``I don’t think it was lack of energy, but we didn’t play with energy,’’ Fournier fumed. ``We just played terrible – offensively and defensively with no awareness and no focus. Not enough for a team that wants to make the playoffs.’’

Said Simmons, who left the game with a sprained right ankle: ``The only excuse we can make is that they played better than us tonight and we need to regroup. You have to have more consistency in this league to make the playoffs. It’s a man’s league and that’s just what it is.’’

Clifford, who was upset over the 26 fast break points his team allowed on Wednesday, said prior to tipoff that there’s a good chance that Vucevic should be back at practice by Thursday. That’s a good thing for the Magic considering that the center averages 20.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game.

``He’s doing good,’’ said Clifford, who exchanged text messages with Vucevic throughout the day on Wednesday. ``I think his plan is – as long as (Wednesday) night goes well – to come in and practice (on Thursday) and hopefully go to Chicago and play on Friday.’’

Gordon got off to a dreadful start offensively and finished with 12 points on four of 10 shooting. He didn’t score until the 5:05 mark of the third quarter and he didn’t record his first field goal until the game was 33 minutes old. By the time Gordon cracked double digits in scoring, Orlando was already trailing 104-77.

Like his teammates, Gordon pointed to his team’s lack of fight, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

``They’ve been on a little bit of a hot streak and we didn’t do anything to cool them down,’’ Gordon said. ``That’s unacceptable. Our defensive energy wasn’t there.’’

For much of the season, Gordon has been a barometer for how the Magic will play. Coming into Wednesday, Gordon had averaged 18.4 points on 51.4 percent shooting and 50.8 percent accuracy in the Magic’s 13 victories. However, in the 14 losses before Wednesday, Gordon was giving the Magic just 13.2 points on 40.2 percent shooting and 25.8 percent from 3-point range.

D.J. Augustin had 17 points and three 3-pointers for the Magic, while Jonathan Isaac added 10 points and five rebounds. Orlando shot 38.2 percent and made 12 of 31 3-pointers.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points and DeMar DeRozan added 17, but it was role players Marco Belinelli (18 points and four 3-pointers on seven of nine shooting), Bryn Forbes (17 points and three 3-pointers on seven of eight shooting) and Rudy Gay (14 points on six of nine shooting) that did most of the damage.

The Magic came into the game riding a modest two-game winning streak – victories piled up in Mexico City. Orlando edged Chicago and Utah last week in the NBA Mexico Games 2018 – games that Vucevic played well in throughout the game.

The Magic were officially the home team in Mexico City and the defeats of the Bulls and Jazz evened their home record at 8-8. Some of their worst performances of the season have come in Orlando, and the Magic were hoping to use Wednesday’s game to jump-start a streak of success at the Amway Center. Instead, Orlando ran into a buzz saw against the surging Spurs.

``We’ve got to be every day,’’ Gordon said of his team’s focus. ``We win one or two and get happy, so it’s about staying even-keeled.’’

Orlando was facing the Spurs for the first time since defeating them 117-110 in San Antonio on Nov. 4. From the time the Magic won in San Antonio some six weeks ago, they had been 12-9. However, that run ran into the ground on Wednesday as San Antonio carved up Orlando without Vucevic.

The Magic got shelled by the hot-shooting Spurs in the first half and trailed 66-44 at intermission. San Antonio made 10 of its first 15 shots, 12 of 19 by the end of the first period and it sat at 18 of 25 (and nine of 11 from 3-point range) by the time the score was 47-26. The Spurs pushed their lead to 25 by incredibly hitting 24 of 34 shots, including 10 of 14 on 3-point shots.

Down 22 at the half, Orlando got as close as 17 points in the third period before San Antonio pushed the lead out again. The Spurs made another 13 of 18 shots in the third period to extend their advantage back to 104-77 by the start of the fourth quarter.

``Everybody’s got to run back,’’ Clifford said, referring to the 21 fast break points allowed in the first half. It shows a lack of readiness to play. At the end of the day, I’m in charge of that.’’

