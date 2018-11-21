Postgame Report: Magic vs. Raptors

ORLANDO – Riding high while in the midst a feel-good, record-setting scoring spree spread over the past two weeks, the Orlando Magic knew full well coming into Tuesday that they were in for a fistfight against the rough and rugged Toronto Raptors.

Unlike in years prior when they tended to crumble in these sorts of situations, the Magic showed that they were ready for the fight, ready for whatever the veteran-laden Raptors threw at them and ready to prove themselves against one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

The Magic stayed in the fight on Tuesday, rallying from 18 down in the first half to the point that they were tied four different times in the fourth period with the Raptors – the final time on an Evan Fournier dunk over Danny Green with 2.3 seconds remaining.

Green, a forgotten piece in the Toronto’s trade for Kawhi Leonard over the summer, got his revenge, drilling a 6-footer along the baseline with five-tenths of a second remaining as the Raptors edged the Magic 93-91.

An Amway Center crowd of 16,016 let out an audible groan as Green sank the shot not far away from the Magic bench. Green made just five of 13 shots, but his last one crushed a Magic team hoping for a victory against a quality foe such as Toronto.

The crushing ending for the Magic (9-9) ended their winning streak at three. Orlando came into the night having won seven of nine games.

Fournier finished with 27 points, four 3-pointers and four assists. He had 22 points in the second half, but it was all for naught after Green’s back-breaking shot.

Orlando center Nikola Vucevic, the NBA’s reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week after leading the Magic to a 3-1 mark, scored 14 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Aaron Gordon chipped in 16 points for an Orlando team that shot 40.5 percent from the floor.

Leonard scored 18 points, while Green finished with 13 points. The Raptors shot 44.6 percent.

Orlando came into the game having won three in a row and seven of the past nine games. Much of that success has come as the offense has finally hit its stride after a slow start to the season. Over those past nine games, Orlando has ranked first in the NBA field goal percentage and 3-point shooting and sixth in scoring. The Magic used that hot shooting to hang 130 points on the Los Angeles Lakers and 131 on New York over the weekend – the first time in franchise history that they have scored at least 130 points in consecutive games.

Tuesday’s game at the Amway Center will be the last one for an extended period of time. The Magic leave on Thursday for one of its longest road trips of the season. The five-game, nine-night trip will feature games against Denver (Friday), the Lakers (Sunday afternoon), Golden State (Monday), Portland (Nov. 28) and Phoenix (Nov. 30). Following that daunting trip, the Magic will return home for two nights before leaving again for Miami where they will face the Heat on Dec. 4.

Down as much as 18 in the early going and trailing by 10 at intermission, Orlando strung together a spirited third-quarter run to grab the lead. The Magic hit nine of their first 11 shots of the second half – four of them from beyond the 3-point line – to grab their first lead of the night at 61-59. And by the time Fournier was finished racking up 14 points in the third period, Orlando had a somewhat surprising 75-73 lead heading into the fourth period.

After having little impact in the first half, Fournier was aggressive and seeking out shots all throughout the third period. He connected on five of seven tries in the quarter, three of them being 3-pointers.

Orlando surrendered a Lorenzo Brown 3-pointer in the final second of the first quarter and a put-back basket by Danny Green in the final seconds of the second period and found themselves in a 47-37 hole at halftime.

Their player and ball movement smothered by Toronto’s toughness and length, the Magic found very little footing on the offensive end in the early going. They shot just 33.3 percent and hit only three of 13 3-pointers in the game’s first 24 minutes.

Vucevic, Orlando’s leader all season in scoring and rebounding, got off just four shots in the first half against the defense of Ibaka. Gordon and Fournier both missed five of their seven shots early in the game and struggled to get free for shots.

Orlando got a nice lift off the bench from Isaac and Bamba in the early going. Isaac drilled a step-back shot, cut hard for a layup and converted a free throw in the early going. Meanwhile, Bamba also scored five first-half points and made his first 3-pointer since the Nov. 11 game in New York. He had missed his previous six attempts from beyond the arc in the four games prior to Tuesday.

Leonard, who had eight points and five rebounds in the first half, came into Tuesday having committed just 16 fouls in 403 minutes on the floor this season. However, he picked up three fouls in his first 13 minutes on the floor against the Magic. That third foul came when Gordon sealed him under the rim and scored through contact by Leonard.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.