Postgame Report: Magic vs. Hornets

ORLANDO – Because they are still very much a work in progress, Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford said his new-look team will often use games early in the season – regardless of whether they are wins or losses – to determine which areas need the most improvements.

After a dismal offensive showing on Friday that sapped much of their defensive fight and spirit and led to another frustrating result against the rival Charlotte Hornets, the Magic showed that they clearly still have plenty to work on.

Two days after beating the Miami Heat in the opener with some timely offense and gritty defense, the Magic looked like a completely different team and one still searching for an identity. After Orlando shot just 37.6 percent from the floor, turned the ball over 18 times and was once again unable to slow down long-time nemesis Kemba Walker it was left with a dispiriting 120-88 loss to the rival Hornets.

The 33-point defeat tied for the sixth-worst home loss in the history of the Magic, which are celebrating their 30th anniversary.

``This wasn’t about effort or energy level,’’ a resolute Clifford said. ``It’s an offensive thing and when you don’t score it can take the juice out of a group. And, to me, that’s what happened.’’

An Amway Center crowd of 17,668 looked on mostly in horror as the Magic (1-1) missed 14 of their first 17 shots and their first nine 3-point attempts. Incredibly, things would only get worse as an Orlando trailed by as much as 37 points in the fourth quarter.

``One of our philosophies is `defense leads to easy offense,’ and we didn’t execute that tonight,’’ said promising rookie Mohamed Bamba, who followed up Wednesday’s 13-point, seven-rebound, two-block effort by not scoring in 18 minutes on Friday. ``Offensively, we let the ball stick a little more than usual. I was talking to our vets (on the bench late in the night) and they were telling me that this is how the league works and you’ve just got to bounce back and be ready for the next one.’’

The Magic were hopeful that Clifford, who was hired in late May after spending the previous five seasons as Charlotte’s head coach, could help them end an unsightly losing skid to the Hornets. Instead, Orlando’s losing streak against Charlotte grew to 12 – a skein that dates back to December of 2015. Incredibly, 14 of Orlando’s last 15 games against Charlotte have ended in losses.

Clearly, the Magic are going to need more than Clifford’s Xs and Os – namely some shot makers, better ball movement and more rim attacks – to find some offensive rhythm. Through two games, the Magic are shooting jut 39.9 percent from the floor and they have made only 13 of 56 3-point shots.

``We’ve got to get so that we become a ball-movement, inside-out team,’’ Clifford said. ``Those are the times so far when we’ve played well and we have to do it more consistently.’’

The lopsided outcome was especially disappointing after how Orlando played in Wednesday’s 104-101 season-opening defeat of the rival Miami Heat. In that game, Orlando got big contributions from each of the nine players it used and dug in defensively late in the night to secure the victory.

Walker, who has tormented Orlando for years, came alive following a scoreless first quarter and pumped in 26 points with five assists and five 3-pointers. Walker has 12 made 3-pointers in his first two games, tying Ray Allen’s 2001-02 NBA record for threes in the first two games of a season. Charlotte drilled 17 3-pointers – three of which came from Nicolas Batum (15 points).

On this night, however, the biggest culprit was Orlando’s sputtering offense. The Magic barely avoided equaling a franchise low for points in an opening quarter and fell behind by as much as 22 points before intermission because of 28.6 percent shooting and two-for-17 accuracy from the 3-point line. For the game, Orlando hit just six of 31 3-point shots.

``We’ve just got to move the ball side-to-side and make the defense work and make it easier on ourselves,’’ said Magic guard Terrence Ross, who scored 14 points. ``It’s going to happen, you’re always going to have these kinds of games when shots aren’t going in, but you’ve still got to find a way.’’

Evan Fournier (12 points on five of 15 shooting) missed his first seven shots, while Game 1 heroes Aaron Gordon (five points and 10 rebounds) and Bamba (zero-of-four shooting) had little-to-no impact in the game. Ross breathed a bit of life into the offense off the bench, while Nikola Vucevic (12 points, eight rebounds and four assists) did what he could early on before the game spiraled out of control.

Second-year forward Jonathan Isaac, who is expected to be a defensive force and an opportunistic scorer, had more fouls (four) than points (two) in 14 minutes. In two games thus far, Isaac has scored just four points while committing eight fouls.

Maybe the most troubling aspect of this young season is the continued struggles of Fournier, the squad’s leading scorer each of the past three seasons. He uncharacteristically shot the ball poorly in the preseason and has followed it up with more struggles. In two games, he’s just 10 of 30 from the floor and two of 14 from 3-point range.

The Magic don’t have much time to fix their offense as they will be back in action on Saturday night when they play in Philadelphia for their first back-to-back set of games for the season. While Orlando isn’t expected to arrive at their Philadelphia hotel until after 2 a.m., the Sixers should be well-rested after having Friday off. They thumped the Chicago Bulls in their home-opener on Thursday.

``It gets back to one thing: offensive purpose of play,’’ Clifford said. ``That’s what we have to try to fix here before we get on the floor (Saturday) night. This is a league where teams can look really good on one night and the next night look like a totally different team.’’

Friday’s game was Clifford’s first against a Charlotte team that he coached over the previous five seasons. It also featured Hornets’ head coach James Borrego facing a Magic franchise that he worked for from 2012-15. After Jacque Vaughn was fired as head coach in February of 2015, Borrego was Orlando’s interim coach for the final 30 games of that season. He started an impressive 6-6 before finishing 10-20.

``That laid the foundation for me to be standing here today,’’ said Borrego, who worked the past three seasons as an assistant coach in San Antonio. ``It gave me a confidence to know that I could be in this (head coaching) seat and it prepared me for this moment. … That (success with the Magic) gave me the confidence that, `yeah, you’re ready for this and you can do this.’’’

Down 20 at the half, Orlando could only look on in disgust as the deficit swelled to as much as 31 points in the third period. While the Magic were missing six of their eight threes in the 12 minutes after halftime, Charlotte drilled five shots from beyond the arc and took an 82-54 edge into the fourth.

No player has had more to do with Charlotte’s dominance over Orlando in recent years than Walker, who missed his first five shots on Friday, but rebounded with 14 points in the second quarter. He came into Friday having averaged 20.2 points, 6.5 assists and 1.26 steals in 27 career games against the Magic. What he did last February – hitting a back-breaking, go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute – typified how he’s tortured the Magic for years.

Clifford, who credits much of his success in Charlotte to getting a complete buy-in from Walker, said the guard has become an elite player because of his off-the-charts basketball smarts.

``You have to try and keep him off balance. He’s just too good. If he knows what you are going to do, he’s evolved to the point where he has a plan on every angle pick-and-roll, he knows who is guarding him and he’s a legitimate all-star pro player.

``You’re not talking about a guy who is 6-6 with all this athleticism. He’s fast and quick, but he plays a thinking man’s game. Again, if he knows what the coverage is going to be you’re not stopping him, and you had better hope that he misses. So, we’re going to have to be able to change things up.’’

Vucevic ended the first half with a thunderous right-handed dunk over Cody Zeller’s outstretched arms as the shot clock expired. The problem for the Magic, however, was that was the first good thing to happen in a dreadful first 24 minutes that left them in a 51-31 hole by intermission.

Bamba, who will be going through his first-ever back-to-back at the NBA level on Saturday, spent most of Friday’s second half talking to Orlando’s veterans along the bench. In essence, they told him to flush Friday’s woes and ready himself for a response on Saturday in Philadelphia.

``We’re a pretty driven team as far as things like (spirit and will) and fighting through adversity, but after not seeing the basketball go in the basket all game, it was tough,’’ said Bamba, who missed twice from the 3-poiint line. ``We’ll bounce back. (Vucevic) told me, `This is how the league works. Don’t let your lows be too low and your highs be too high.’’’

