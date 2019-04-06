Postgame Report: Magic 149, Hawks 113

ORLANDO – Once 20-31 in late January and seemingly headed for another frustration-filled season outside of the NBA playoffs, the Orlando Magic saved their season, head coach Steve Clifford pinpointed on Friday, with a flurry of wins right before the break for the NBA All-Star Game.

As it turns out, that stirring success of five-straight wins bred a belief inside the Magic that they had everything needed to be an elite team going forward. Success in the NBA, Clifford noted, has a way of breeding even more success, and the Magic team that dominated and demolished the rival Atlanta Hawks on Friday looked to be of the belief that it is on somewhat of an unstoppable roll now.

``One thing I know from coaching in this league – and people can say these (Magic) guys haven’t won – but there’s nothing more important than looking around the locker room and knowing that you can win,’’ Clifford said prior to tipoff on Friday. ``You have to have a belief that you have enough talent to win and the only way that’s going to happen is when you experience that (success). That’s helped us.’’

Has it ever helped the surging Magic? Playing before a sellout crowd and an Amway Center atmosphere that had the electricity of a playoff game on Friday, Orlando overwhelmed the Atlanta Hawks with a franchise-record 81 points in the first half and moved one step closer to locking up a playoff berth with an electrifying 149-113 victory.

Orlando (40-40) got back to .500 for the first time since Dec. 12, won for the ninth time in the past 11 games overall and posted a ninth straight victory at the Amway Center. It’s the first nine-game home winning streak since the Magic accomplished that feat by winning the last seven of the 2009-10 season and the first four of the 2010-11 season. It’s been 10 years since they won nine straight at home in one season.

The next time the Magic play at home it could be in the playoffs, which Orlando is hoping to reach for the first time since 2012. For the moment, the Magic pulled even with the Detroit Pistons for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference – a somewhat shocking rise considering that they were in ninth on Wednesday morning. Orlando is in control of its playoff fate and can secure a postseason berth with wins in the final two games of the regular season.

On ``Fan Appreciation Night,’’ the Magic treated the fans to a bit of history on Friday night. Their 81 first-half points were the most scored in a first half in the 30-year history of the franchise, easily topping the 78 in a 2010 game against Minnesota. That offensive explosion – 42 points in the first period and 39 in the second – allowed the Magic to surge to a 29-point lead in the game’s first 12 minutes and have a 38-point bulge in the opening half.

All-star center Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for his career-best 59th double-double. Each of the other four starters and super sub, Terrence Ross, all scored in double digits as the Magic defeated the Hawks (29-51) for a fourth straight time this season. Ross had 25 points and six 3-pointers and Evan Fournier (25 points on 11-of-14 shooting), Jonathan Isaac (18 points on six-of-nine shooting), D.J. Augustin (13 points and seven assists) and Aaron Gordon (10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists) all played well.

Orlando shot 64 percent in the first quarter, sat at 66 percent by halftime and had connected on 62.3 percent through three periods. The Magic shot better than 60 percent deep into the fourth period and closed the game at 60.9 percent from the floor with 18 3-pointers.

The 149 points were the third-most points ever scored in Magic history, trailing only the 155 scored in 1990 against Denver and the 152 scored versus Milwaukee in 1995.

Orlando’s 135 points, 56 made field goals and 60.9 percent shooting were new season highs, bettering the previous season bests of 131 points (Nov. 18 against the Knicks), 50 made field goals (Nov. 17 against the Lakers) and 57.1 percent shooting (Nov. 18 against the Knicks). The Magic led by as much as 40 points in the fourth quarter, equaling their biggest lead of the season.

The only negative of the night was Orlando’s 19 turnovers. Twelve of those turnovers came in the first half, preventing the Magic from potentially scoring even more points.

Atlanta came into Friday having won five of its last seven games and owning impressive victories over Milwaukee, Philadelphia (twice) and Utah. However, the Hawks have struggled all season against Orlando largely because promising young players Trae Young and John Collins have had problems with the Magic’s defensive length. Young finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but he made just three of 16 3-point shots in the four games against Orlando. Collins added 20 points after missing six of his first seven shots.

The Magic will close the regular season on the road, playing in Boston on Sunday and in Charlotte on Wednesday. Orlando is 2-0 this season against the Celtics and even though they are just 1-2 versus the Hornets, they won the last meeting by 38 points on Feb. 14. That victory capped the five-game winning streak just before the All-Star break that Clifford credits for turning around the Magic’s season.

Clifford is fond of saying that no team can play well in a half when it turns the ball over repeatedly. But he might have to rethink that theory after the way the Magic set some history in the first half despite turning the ball over 12 times.

The Magic made 13 of their first 15 shots, scored 42 points in the first quarter and tallied a record-setting 81 points in the first half. Orlando nearly reached the franchise record for the most points in any half (83), which was set in 1990 on the night when former standout point guard Scott Skiles handed out an NBA-record 30 assists.

All that scoring had Orlando up 81-48 at intermission on a shell-shocked Hawks team. The Magic led by as much as 29 points in the first quarter (42-13) and by as much as 38 points in the second quarter (71-33).

The Magic’s starting five made 15 of their first 18 shots with five 3-pointers and they connected on 22 of 29 shots in the opening half. Vucevic needed just 16 minutes to compile 17 points and eight rebounds, while Isaac (14 points) and Fournier (12 points) took turns carving up the Hawks.

