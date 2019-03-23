Postgame Report: Magic 123, Grizzlies 119

ORLANDO – On a night when their emotions wildly fluctuated between frustration, despair, elation and finally utter relief, the Orlando Magic narrowly avoided a loss that likely would have wrecked their playoff chances and ultimately emerged with the kind of improbable victory that could define the season.

Down as much as 13 points in the first half, 17 in the third quarter and seemingly at the mercy of a Memphis Grizzlies team playing carefree, the Magic finally rediscovered their defense in the fourth quarter and rode the clutch play of veterans Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevic and D.J. Augustin. That allowed them to weather a fretful night and a tense overtime period packed with seven lead changes.

Fournier converted a difficult left-handed layup over 7-footer Jonas Valanciunas with 17.7 seconds left in regulation to knot the score and he pumped in seven more points in overtime as the Magic rallied past the Grizzlies 123-119 for their greatest comeback win in a season full of them.

Orlando (35-38) won its fourth straight game and notched its sixth consecutive victory at the Amway Center, but not before pulling off its largest comeback of the season (17 points). Also of great significance, the Magic – down 95-81 after the third quarter – won for a ninth time this season when trailing after three periods. That is tied for the second most fourth-quarter comebacks in the NBA with the Houston Rockets and it trails only Detroit’s 11 rallies in the final period.

``Relief, for sure,’’ Fournier said after a pulse-pounding victory that tested the Magic’s fortitude throughout. ``I mean they dominated us for 40 minutes, 40-plus minutes, and we were down 17 at some point. It was one of those games that felt like, `Oh my God, Oh my God, it’s not going to happen, it’s not going to happen.’ But we still fought through it and we had some players who stepped up big. So, it’s a good (win).’’

Orlando’s victory, combined with the rival Miami Heat getting throttled in Milwaukee later in the night, means the Magic are even closer to the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2012. The Magic sit a half-game out of the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference following Friday’s somewhat bizarre turn of events.

The Heat (35-37) play in Washington on Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back set of games, while the Magic are off until Monday when they will host the surging Philadelphia 76ers. Then, on Tuesday, Orlando and Miami will collide in South Florida in a game sure to be jam-packed with playoff implications.

With all that in mind, Vucevic – he of the seven seasons with the Magic – called Friday one of the biggest wins he’s been a part in is time in Orlando.

``Since I’ve been here, this is the first time we’ve been this deep into a season where we’re fighting for something,’’ said Vucevic, who had four of his 27 points in OT. ``This was a big game for us, and we have some tough games coming up, but this is a great way to finish this stretch. This was huge for us and we needed this.’’

Terrence Ross had 31 points and eight 3-pointers, while Augustin chipped in 20 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

However, it was an Orlando defense that was gashed repeatedly for three quarters that came alive in the fourth to make the victory possible. Memphis (29-43) shot 57.6 percent with 13 3-pointers through the game’s first three quarters to lead by 13 points in the first half, by as much as 17 in the third quarter and by 14 heading into the fourth. However, a Memphis team that scored 33, 31 and 31 points over the first three quarters mustered just 15 points on five-of-18 shooting (27.8 percent) over the final 12 minutes of regulation.

``I mean, look, we couldn’t stop them,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said, referring to the game’s first 36 minutes. ``In the fourth quarter, we played some really good defense and gave ourselves a chance to win.’’

Memphis guard Tyler Dorsey, who started in place of ailing standout guard Mike Conley, scored a career-high 29 points. But he made just one of six field goals in the fourth quarter largely because big guard Michael Carter-Williams and defensive ace Wes Iwundu took turns checking the second-year pro.

``(Dorsey) was great all game, he’s a good player and he caught a rhythm, and I just wanted to be disruptive toward him. I knew we had to slow him down for us to have a chance to win,’’ said Carter-Williams, who has yet to lose in Magic pinstripes since signing a 10-day contract with Orlando a week ago. ``I just wanted to try and make plays on him to try and get him out of rhythm a little bit. He missed some shots and that was good for us.’’

Added Iwundu, who forced a miss by Dorsey with 2.6 seconds left in regulation that left the game knotted at 110: ``I just saw me and Dorsey on that possession. Even though he had the ball at the top of the key, the only thing that I was worried about was me and him and getting a stop to send us potentially into overtime. My job, at the end of the day, was to get that stop and help us go further to win the game.’’

Incredibly, a game that saw zero lead changes throughout the first 48 minutes summoned seven lead swings in the five-minute overtime. The final lead change came with 1:14 to play in OT when Fournier drilled a short pull-up jumper in the lane to give the Magic a 119-118 edge. From there, Vucevic had a pick-and-roll layup over Valanciunas with 35 seconds to play that boosted the lead to three.

Orlando caught a big break with 24 seconds to play when Dorsey threw himself into Jonathan Isaac while attempting a 3-pointer with 24 seconds to play, drawing a foul. However, with a chance to tie the game, Dorsey made just one of three free throws. Fournier, finally, sealed the victory with two free throws with 21.9 seconds left.

When it was over, Fournier thought more about the disaster that the Magic avoided than the elation of a come-from-behind victory.

``I mean, it would have been an awful lost and it might have ended it,’’ Fournier said of the playoff chase. ``But, just because we won it, it doesn’t mean anything; it just means we can still believe, and we still have some big games left.’’

The Magic won at the Amway Center for a sixth consecutive time and for the 10th time in the past 11 games. It’s the Magic’s longest home winning streak since Dec. 23, 2010-Jan. 21, 2011 when they were victorious eight consecutive times at the Amway Center. Also, Friday’s win was the Magic’s 22ndof the season at home – their second most in the past seven seasons.

Orlando will be off on Saturday before returning to the practice floor on Sunday to prepare for what should be the team’s most significant back-to-back set of games of the season. The Magic will wrap up their five-game home stand on Monday against the surging Philadelphia 76ers before flying to South Florida to do battle with the hated Heat.

``Every game, from here on out, is a must-win in our eyes,’’ said Iwundu, who had two points, three rebounds and an assist to go with his stellar defense in 12 minutes. ``Going forward, we have to approach each and every game with a focus from the start. Every team is going to give us their best shot because, at the end of the day, they want to stop us from getting (to the playoffs). We’ve got to come into every game like we’re playing the best team in the league.’’

Ross, Orlando’s hero so many times this season in their nine come-from-behind victories in the fourth quarter, had 12 points, four rebounds and three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter alone. He said the Magic possess a feeling that they are never out of games, no matter how dire the circumstances seem. Friday night in a game that Orlando opened by missing its first eight shots certainly qualified.

``It was an up and down roller coaster, but that’s how it goes because this is a game of runs,’’ said Ross, who made 10 of 15 shots and eight of 12 3-point tries for the night. ``We came out little sluggish, but we picked up the intensity and found a way to win. … We’re resilient, we fight to the end and we’re always going to try to give ourselves an opportunity to win.’’

Valanciunas, who has played his best basketball in years following the Feb. 7 trade that sent him from Toronto to Memphis, hurt the Magic all night long. He finished with 23 points and 24 rebounds. Memphis outrebounded the Magic 52-44.

The low point of the night for the Magic came in the third quarter when they saw a bad situation grow infinitely worse. Up six at intermission, Memphis carved Orlando up by making 12 of its first 16 shots to start the second half to build its advantage to as much as 17 points.

At the time, that seemed to be an ominous omen considering that the Magic came into Friday just 8-29 when trailing after three periods. As it turns out, it simply set the stage for another Orlando rally that just might have saved its season.

``Just stick with it, and we just knew that we needed to get a couple of stops in a row to cut the lead and make it a game and then we’d have a chance,’’ Vucevic said. ``We didn’t fall apart, we didn’t separate, and we stuck together. That’s what we needed to do. We knew that we could play better than we did in the first three quarters and that’s what we did.’’

