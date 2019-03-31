Postgame Report: Magic 121, Pacers 116

INDIANAPOLIS – Another game against the gritty, hard-nosed Indiana Pacers and another stirring, fourth-quarter rally by the Orlando Magic to notch a victory that it absolutely, positively had to have to stay in the race for one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Already owners of come-from-behind victories over Indiana in which it pulled off late rallies on Jan. 31 and March 2, Orlando worked its, ummmm, magic in the fourth-quarter once again to frustrate the Pacers and the sellout crowd inside of Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Down two points to start the final period, the Magic got clutch performances from Aaron Gordon and a second unit steadied by Michael Carter-Williams. Their play allowed Orlando to outscore Indiana 31-24 in the fourth quarter for a stirring 121-116 victory on Saturday.

Orlando (38-39) won for a 10th time this season when trailing after three periods. That is the third most comeback victories in the NBA this season when trailing after three periods, behind only the 11 by the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets. Houston notched its 11th fourth-quarter rally for a win on Saturday, outscoring Sacramento 28-15 over the final 12 minutes.

``Number one, that (10 fourth-quarter comebacks) says that we’re growing up as a team,’’ said reserve forward Wes Iwundu (nine points), who helped the Magic’s bench of Terrence Ross (16 points and four 3-pointers), Khem Birch (10 points, four rebounds and two steals) and Carter-Williams (10 points, five assists and two blocked shots) outscore Indiana’s reserves, 45-31. ``It’s been a long time since the Magic have been in this position and to finally be there, fighting to get into the playoffs, it’s a great feeling helping us succeed. We’ve got a mindset we’re all playing with, we’re gelling as a team and we’ve just got to keep it going.’’

Gordon scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter by making four of five shots and three of four 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic, who passed Shaquille O’Neal for fifth all-time in scoring in Magic history early in the game, had five of his 19 points over the final 12 minutes. Gordon chipped in 10 rebounds to help make up for Vucevic’s off night on the boards (two rebounds), and he also registered seven of Orlando’s season-high 37 assists.

``We’ve got a lot of talent on this team and when we execute, we’re a good team,’’ said Gordon, who made nine of 15 shots and four of six 3-pointers in the game. ``We were late on our defensive coverages a lot of the game, but in the fourth quarter we got a lot better defensively and that helped us win.’’

Orlando hit four-of-nine 3-point shots in the fourth quarter. For the game, the Magic carved up Indiana’s third-ranked defense for 51.1 percent shooting and 15 3-pointers. The 37 assists eclipsed the previous high of 35 set on Nov. 18 against the New York Knicks.

Of the Magic’s stellar ball movement throughout the game, head coach Steve Clifford said it was ``night and day’’ when compared to how ineffective it was in Thursday’s ugly loss in Detroit. D.J. Augustin (11 points and 10 assists) was a big part of the stellar ball movement, as was Carter-Williams, who has helped the Magic to a 6-1 record while playing on two 10-day contracts.

``We’re proud of how the bench contributed and got stops defensively to give our first unit a chance to come in and win the game,’’ said Carter-Williams, who made four of six shots with a 3-pointer. ``That’s our job and we know it’s going to be like that sometimes. A couple of time they have picked (the reserves) up, so I’m glad we were able to return the favor.’’

Ross, the hero of the Magic’s two comebacks this season against the Pacers, scored five of his 16 in Saturday’s fourth period. Jonathan Isaac chipped in 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Magic came into the night a half-game back of the No. 8 Miami for the final playoff spot in the East, a full game behind No. 7 Brooklyn and 1 ½ games back of No. 6 Detroit. The Magic got no help on the night as the Pistons, Nets and Heat all were victorious on Saturday as well. Boston rested stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford and lost to the Nets in Brooklyn. In the coming days, the Celtics can do the Magic an enormous favor by beating the rival Heat when they play them twice – once in Boston and once in Miami.

Orlando, statistically the NBA’s best defensive team from Jan. 31 to Saturday, had all kinds of trouble slowing down the Pacers (45-32) for most of the night. Relying on an offense based heavily on pick-and-roll jumpers and cuts off the ball, Indiana shot 58 percent from the floor and held the lead for much of the game’s first three periods.

However, fatigue might have assisted Orlando on Saturday – not that old-school Indiana coach Nate McMillan will ever admit to that. While the Magic were in Indiana all day on Friday and resting that night, the Pacers played in Boston. That game wasn’t decided until the final second when Boston’s Irving converted a game-winning layup. The Pacers, who came into Saturday 9-4 on the second night of back-to-back sets, didn’t arrive back in Indiana until 1:30 a.m. early Saturday morning. McMillan, a hard-nosed player from 1986-98 didn’t want to hear any excuses about fatigue or players needing to be rested.

``We’re not in a position to be resting (players). We’re still playing for a playoff position,’’ McMillan said before the game. ``We play the game that way. We’ve talked to our guys and know what their loads are and all of that. You get paid to play an 82-game schedule. The resting and sitting guys out, we’re not built that way.’’

Orlando’s first defeat of Indiana this season came on Jan. 31 when the Pacers were playing on the second night of a back-to-back set of games. That night, Indy seemed to wear down late in the game and Orlando outscored it 38-27 in the fourth quarter for a 107-100 victory.

The Magic pulled off a very similar feat on March 2 in Indiana, outscoring the Pacers 34-25 over the final 12 minutes for a 117-112 victory. As he did back in late January when he scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter that night, Ross keyed the late rally. The guard scored 16 of his 23 in the fourth quarter on March 2 to rescue the Magic late once again.

On Saturday, Indiana shot a stellar 52.7 percent, but lost for a second time in as many nights. Darren Collison led the Pacers with 24 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 22.

Vucevic, the longest-tenured player on the Magic, passed O’Neal and moved into fifth all-time in scoring in franchise history. Vucevic came into the game with 8,017 points and passed O’Neal (8,019 points from 1992-96) with a left-handed layup in the first quarter.

Orlando will be off on Sunday before wrapping up its four-game road trip in Toronto on Monday night. Being that the Raptors came into Saturday four games back of No. 1 Milwaukee and 4 ½ games clear of No. 3 Philadelphia, the Raptors will be playing for very little down the stretch. They could rest all-star point guard Kyle Lowry and veteran big men Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka after holding Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam out of Saturday’s win in Chicago.

Down one points after a hot-shooting half, the Magic actually lost a point in the third period and trailed 92-90 heading into the fourth. They were behind largely because of their inability to get stops against an Indiana team that drilled 66.7 percent of its shots (14 of 21) in the third period and 58.2 percent (39 of 67). The Magic were able to stay within striking distance by getting strong play off the bench and hitting 52.1 percent itself through three periods.

Things would change, however, early in the fourth period thanks to Orlando’s band of reserves. Orlando’s four reserves accounted for 11 points in the third quarter to flip the momentum of the game around completely.

``We couldn’t stop them at all for the first three quarters – not at all. They were in the paint and at the basket,’’ Clifford said. ``That once stretch (early in the fourth quarter with four reserves on the floor) got our team going and got everybody more involved in the game. Before I watch the film, that was the biggest key in the game.’’

Orlando was excellent on the offensive end in the early going, shooting 60.9 percent in the first quarter and 54.4 percent over the first half. However, because they struggled to slow down an Indiana offense heavy on pick-and-roll sets and off-ball cuts, the Magic frustratingly trailed 57-56 at the half.

The Magic played nearly flawless basketball in the early going, using 20 assists to set up their first 24 field goals. That excellent passing led to great balance as Gordon and Vucevic each had 10 first-half points, while Isaac and Iwundu each scored seven points in the early going. Three other Magic players also scored at least six points in the first half.

In the end, the Magic would need – and get – some clutch shooting from Gordon and several big-time contributions from their reserves in the fourth quarter to gut out a key victory.

``Well, I think, by nature, that’s what (the Magic’s reserves) are – tough-minded, highly energetic (players) with good competitive spirit,’’ Clifford said. ``You’ve got to have guys like that. The personality of the group comes down to the personality of the individuals within it. That’s what those guys bring to the team.’’

