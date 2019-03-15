Postgame Report: Magic 120, Cavs 91

ORLANDO – An old-school coach who prefers telling it like it is instead of beating around the bush, Steve Clifford usually isn’t one to throw around fake superlatives or use hyperbole just to make a point.

So, when the Orlando Magic’s coach stopped just short of calling Thursday’s home game against the rebuilding Cleveland Cavaliers a must win, it raised plenty of eyebrows in the squad’s locker room – both on Wednesday following a loss and again Thursday afternoon in a pregame walk-through session.

The Magic clearly took Clifford’s message to heart on Thursday, shrugging off the potential fatigue of losing a night earlier in Washington, D.C., and systematically taking apart the Cavs. Orlando got stellar play from Nikola Vucevic, D.J. Augustin and Aaron Gordon, built its lead to as much as a commanding 32 points in the third quarter and breezed to a much-needed 120-91 victory at the Amway Center.

``He did (stress that the game was a must-win) last night after the loss and today again (at the team’s pregame walkthrough), and we knew that we had to respond tonight,’’ said Vucevic, who needed just 27 minutes to rack up 19 points and 11 rebounds for his 51stdouble-double of the season. ``We knew we had to play a better game, which we did. We played really well all game long from the beginning. And we were able to sustain it, so it was a great game and we have to keep up with it.’’

Orlando (32-38) broke a two-game losing streak and looked nothing like the squad that limped into the game having dropped four of the last five. On this night, the Magic shot better than 60 percent much of the first half and finished at 48.4 percent with 14 3-pointers. Clearly, the Magic played with much more edge and urgency than they did a night earlier in a listless loss in Washington – obviously a product of Clifford’s pointed pep talk.

``You know, I feel like we played the game upset, wanting to play better and just do better because we know that we (messed) up the last few games,’’ said guard Evan Fournier, who had 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. ``We’ve got to have that same mentality, man.’’

Added forward Jonathan Isaac, who had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists: ``It showed in how we played, so I’m sure (Clifford’s message) got everybody’s attention. We came out with a determined mindset. I know I was (angry), so I can see that being our mindset out there. If I had to call it something, I’d say we were angry, frustrated and determined and we took it out on Cleveland tonight.’’

Augustin had 20 points and seven assists, while Gordon did most of his damage in the second half and finished with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Orlando was a plus-31 on the scoreboard in Gordon’s 29 minutes on the floor. Terrence Ross chipped in 14 points and three 3-pointers, while Khem Birch (13 points and 11 rebounds in 18 minutes) posted his first double-double of the season and the fourth of his NBA career. This season, Orlando is 11-5 when Birch plays at least 15 minutes.

``That was one of the better games we’ve played and to have it be on a back-to-back … got home late … (the Cavaliers) didn’t play last night … and we were 31 assists, nine turnovers, 52 points in the paint and 46 deflections – those are indicators of unselfish play,’’ Clifford said after the game. ``It’s a good win.’’

The victory pulled the Magic within 1½ games of the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, who were idle on Thursday but have difficult home games coming up on Friday (against Milwaukee) and Sunday (versus Charlotte).

Prior to the game, Clifford tried ramping up the sense of urgency on his team by stressing the importance of Thursday’s game against a Cleveland team that had struggled most of the season in its first season without LeBron James. Making Clifford’s job somewhat easier was the fact that Orlando lost in Cleveland two weeks ago when it came in riding a two-game winning streak.

``We have to win tonight,’’ Clifford said bluntly. ``It can change back quickly, but part of playing better is feeling good about what you are doing. I'm not going to say this is a must-win, but we need to start to play better again and that's what I'm concerned about.’’

Thursday’s game was the start of a critical five-game home stand for the Magic, one that they almost certainly will need to take advantage of if they are going to elbow their way back into the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. After facing the Cavs on Thursday, Orlando will host Atlanta (Sunday), New Orleans (Wednesday), Memphis (March 22) and Philadelphia (March 25). Following that stretch, the Magic will play at the Amway Center just twice more.

``(Clifford’s message was) not so much as a must-win, but to say that this was a game where if we’re serious about this thing, it was a game we had to win,’’ Isaac said. ``That’s how we took it and I’m glad we came out here with the mindset that we did.’’

Added Ross: ``This is make-or-break, so we’ve got to go on a win streak now. We’ve just got to come out and play like we did tonight, and things should go our way. For sure, (they played angry), but that’s how we’ve got to approach it though.’’

Orlando won five straight games prior to the break for the NBA All-Star Game – its longest winning streak since 2015 – but staggered into Thursday just 4-6 since having the time off. Many of those losses have come against teams with records well below .500, and Clifford said the Magic have struggled because of their inability to raise their level of play when the stakes are at their highest.

``We came back from the all-star break with 23 (games to go), and from there you’ve got to get better, and you’ve got to make progress,’’ Clifford said. ``We can still be that other (playoff) team, but again it’s the challenge of these nights like (Wednesday and Thursday). (Cleveland) is here and we’re tired and we have a lot of guys who played a lot of minutes (Wednesday) night (in Washington). But these are the type of games that you have to be able to play well. That’s what this league is all about and you can’t hide from that. It’s where we haven’t always been up to it so far this year. But we have a chance here, there are 13 games left and plenty of time left. But it has to start tonight (against Cleveland), though.’’

The Cavaliers, who lost the season series against the Magic 2-1, got 23 points, four rebounds and three assists from rookie point guard Collin Sexton. The Cavs shot 39 percent in the first quarter, were stuck at 40 percent at halftime and were again making less than 40 through three periods.

Following a dominant first half in which it led by 20 points, the Magic continued with their aggressiveness in the third period and pushed the lead out to 79-47. Orlando got early bursts from Gordon and Isaac in the period, causing Cleveland standout forward Kevin Love to pick up four fouls in the first 5:45 of the third quarter. By the end of the third, the Magic were comfortably ahead 88-63 – allowing Clifford to get some much-needed rest for the team’s core starters.

The Magic played like a desperate and hungry basketball team in the early going, building a lead as large as 24 points in the first half and leading 61-41 at intermission. The Magic were so hot early in the game that even during a time out the Williams family from Lake Mary drilled a half-court shot worth $5,000 from Century Link.

Up 29-20 midway through the first period, Orlando ripped off the game’s next 15 points – the final seven of the first period and the first eight of the second quarter – to boost the lead to 44-20. Orlando made 18 of its first 29 shots and six of eight from 3-point range.

Vucevic, who drilled 13 of 15 shots against the Cavs in an ugly loss in Cleveland two weeks ago, dominated on the inside again against the Cavaliers. He had 13 points and four rebounds in his first 11 minutes and had stacked up 15 points and six rebounds by halftime.

Vucevic is close friends with Fournier, but he didn’t necessarily agree with his teammate’s thought that the Magic played ``angry.’’ Instead, Vucevic said the Magic were simply dialed in on the task at hand and their play showed it.

``I don’t know if it was anger, but we played more determined to win,’’ Vucevic vowed. ``We knew we had to do that tonight. We were well-prepared, we came in with concentration and focused. We executed the game plan and played well on both ends of the floor. We just played smart ball tonight. I don’t think we were necessary angry, but it was just more of a focused game for us.’’

