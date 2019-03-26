Postgame Report: Magic 119, Sixers 98

ORLANDO – For weeks, the Orlando Magic have hoped that they would get help elsewhere in their bid to make the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

However, fate has largely failed them what with Miami’s Dwyane Wade rediscovering the fountain of youth as his career winds to a close, Brooklyn once rallying back from 28 points for a victory and Charlotte getting bailed out with a half-court, winning buzzer-beater.

Instead, the Magic have had to handle their own business to keep the pressure on the Heat, Nets, Hornets and Detroit Pistons. Systematically, they have managed to peak at just the right time of the season, stringing together a historic winning streak – both overall and at home.

On Monday night at a raucous Amway Center, the Magic made the kind of definitive statement that they are worthy of making the playoffs and don’t necessarily need the help any other team by throttling the star-studded Philadelphia 76ers with some efficient offense and a defense that was downright dominant.

Orlando got 28 points from center Nikola Vucevic, 24 from Evan Fournier and huge lifts off the bench from Michael Carter-Williams and Khem Birch while also smothering the Sixers defensively in a 118-98 laugher. Incredibly, the Magic held the Sixers without a field goal for 11 minutes and 42 seconds of the second half – a stretch where they ripped off a 30-5 run that broke the game open.

``That’s really, really good, that extremely good,’’ Fournier said upon hearing that the Magic held the Sixers without a field goal for nearly 12 minutes. ``That’s almost a full quarter. Just good defense, good effort and we had the right intensity and focus.’’

Orlando (36-38) improved to 5-0 on its longest homestand of the season, making it the first undefeated homestand of at least five games in the 30-year history of the franchise. Orlando has now won six in a row at the Amway Center and 11 of the last 12 to push its home win total to 23 on the season.

Some 12 days ago, the Magic hobbled into the Amway Center off a disappointing loss in Washington the night before, knowing the stretch of basketball ahead of them would likely determine their playoff fate. Over the next week and a half, Orlando proceeded to defeat Cleveland, Atlanta, New Orleans and Memphis to save their season.

``I feel like this is a big statement for us,’’ said Carter-Williams, who had 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block on the same day that he signed a second 10-day contract with the Magic. ``If we’re locked in, we can do amazing things out there. As a team, everybody was moving together, and we were all digging in on defense, crashing the boards and getting out on the break. If we do that, we’re going to have a chance to win every night.’’

The victory allowed the Magic to pull within a half-game of the rival Miami Heat for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference standings and set the stage for Tuesday’s game in South Florida. Orlando is already 2-1 this season against Miami, and a win on Tuesday would not only vault them into the No. 8 spot, but it would also clinch the tiebreaker for the Magic.

``We’re going to play eight games (the rest of the regular season) and they’re all going to be important,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ``The game that we played tonight will travel (to Miami) – defend, good purpose on offense, move the ball inside-out. That’s how we have to play (against the Heat).’’

The Magic’s 36 wins are their most since the 2011-12 season when Clifford was an assistant coach under Stan Van Gundy. They topped the 35 wins the franchise recorded in the 2015-16 season.

``It just means we’re really prepared and focused and we brought it tonight,’’ said Vucevic, whose Magic have now won five games in a row for a second time this season. ``(The Sixers) are a great team, but we played a great game and that was a huge win for us. We needed it before we head into this tough road trip, starting (Tuesday) night against Miami. If we play the way we played (on Monday), we’ll have a chance against anybody.’’

Up 78-77 late in the third, the Magic scored the final 11 points of the third period. And by the time Philadelphia hit its first field goal of the fourth period – with just 4:50 to play – Orlando held a commanding 108-82 lead.

The Magic haven’t lost since signing Carter-Williams, going 4-0 with his unique blend of long-armed defense and hustle on the fastbreak. When when 27-year-old Carter-Williams checked out of the game with 6:08 to play, Magic fans showered him with a loud ovation.

``It felt great,’’ Carter-Williams admitted. ``It was amazing, and it meant a lot to me. It means a lot to my teammates and my family, just to be appreciated. That’s something I feel hasn’t happened in a long time (being appreciated), so for me that was a big moment and I’m thankful for it.

``I love the people here, love the team and the organization and the crowd and everything that’s going on,’’ Carter-Williams continued. ``I’m just coming in here with a positive attitude and giving it my all. I’m just thankful.’’

Birch, Orlando’s steadily improving second-year center, chipped in 10 points and five rebounds. He also played a major role in slowing down Philadelphia superstar center Joel Embiid, who finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Fournier scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half. He made his first six shots of the third quarter to ignite the offense. For the game, Orlando drilled 51.7 percent of its shots with 11 3-pointers.

Orlando’s defense – statistically the best in the NBA since the break for the NBA All-Star Game – limited the Sixers (47-27) to 49.3 percent and just six 3-pointers. The Magic also caused 15 turnovers, which they converted into 23 points.

Tobias Harris had 15 points, while Jimmy Butler scored just 13. J.J. Redick, who dominated in the first three meetings against Orlando, scored just eight points and missed six of his seven 3-point shots.

Orlando has proven itself a good matchup for the Sixers all season, playing tight games in the first three meetings. The Sixers won the two meetings in Philadelphia and seemed poised to win in Orlando in November before the Magic rallied in the fourth quarter with a 21-0 burst for one of their most thrilling victories of the season.

Orlando caught a huge break on Monday night when Philadelphia point guard Ben Simmons didn’t play because of a stomach virus. That has been something of a fortunate trend of late with Golden State (Kevin Durant), Toronto (Kawhi Leonard), Milwaukee (Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Orleans (Anthony Davis) and Memphis (Mike Conley) have been without their star players in recent games against the Magic.

Simmons has evolved into one of the league’s most dominant do-everything forces this season while averaging 17.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season. T.J. McConnell started in place of Simmons, who has 10 triple-doubles on the season.

Down three at intermission following a first half of struggles, the Magic dominated on both ends in the third period and built an 89-77 lead on the Sixers. Orlando finished the third with an 11-0 run by holding the Sixers scoreless over the final 4:32 of the period.

Fournier started the second half well, making his first six shots of the second half and totaling 14 points in the third quarter. Carter-Williams also played extremely well against the team that drafted him five years ago, totaling 13 points through three periods.

Up 78-77, the Magic forced Philadelphia into eight straight misses over the final 4:32 of the third. The Sixers’ drought extended into the fourth as they went 5:52 without a point. By the time Orlando’s lead grew to 97-81, Philadelphia had missed 11 consecutive shots.

Orlando trailed 60-57 at the half and it was somewhat fortunate to be that close considering its struggles on both ends of the floor. Offensively, the Magic shot just 42.2 percent from the floor and uncharacteristically struggled finishing around the rim (six-of-13 shooting in the paint in the first 24 minutes).

Defensively, the Magic had trouble slowing down Philadelphia’s multi-pronged offensive attack. The Sixers shot 61.5 percent by getting 14 points from Embiid, 12 from Harris and seven points, four assists and three rebounds from Butler in the early going. The Magic were able to stay within striking distance by forcing Philadelphia into eight first-half turnovers – mistakes that they turned into 10 points.

All of that would change after halftime when the Magic dominated defensively and notched the big win that it needed. Like many of his teammates, Vucevic was shocked to hear that the Magic held Philly without a field goal for 11 minutes, 42 seconds of game action on Monday.

``That’s impressive with all the firepower they have on that team, with all the guys that can score,’’ Vucevic said of Orlando’s defensive dominance. ``The first half our defense wasn’t good enough and it wasn’t going to get it done against a team like that. But in the second half, we picked it up. That’s what got us the win.’’

