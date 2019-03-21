Postgame Report: Magic 119, Pelicans 96

ORLANDO – Brooklyn and Miami, the two teams directly ahead of Orlando in the Eastern Conference standings, have left the Magic no choice if they want to make the playoffs what with the Nets pulling off an improbable comeback late Tuesday and the Heat inexplicably playing their best basketball late in the season.

Simply put, if the Magic are going to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012, they are most likely going to have to win their way in.

Recognizing the importance of every game, the Magic’s sense of urgency showed on both ends of the floor as they rode the hot shooting of Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross and their dominant defense in Wednesday’s 119-96 demolition of the New Orleans Pelicans.

``Even if (Brooklyn and Miami) weren’t winning, we’d still need to win every game and we’d need to win our way in,’’ said Magic all-star center Nikola Vucevic, who swatted three shots and added 15 points and 17 rebounds for his 53rd double-double of the season. ``Every game matters for us and the same thing for them. We can’t focus too much on other teams and we have to focus on ourselves because if we don’t win, it’s not going to matter. Take care of business first.’’

Orlando (34-38) led wire to wire and was up by as much as 35 points in the fourth quarter to sweep the season series from the Anthony Davis-less Pelicans (31-43). The Magic won for a third straight time – all of them at the Amway Center – to briefly pull within one game of the No. 8 Heat and within 2½ games of the No. 7 Nets. Miami, which recently got all-star point guard Goran Dragic back from injury to pair with Dwyane Wade, extended its lead back to 1½ games later on Wednesday when it won in San Antonio to snap the Spurs’ nine-game winning streak. Brooklyn rallied from 28 down on Tuesday in Sacramento and won after all-star guard D’Angelo Russell scored 27 of his 44 points in the fourth quarter.

``I was upset last night (with Brooklyn’s comeback), but we’ve just got to focus on the moment,’’ said Fournier, who made his first six shots – three of them from 3-point range – and scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half. ``We really shouldn’t think about what the Heat is doing. It’s about us playing good basketball and winning games.’’

Gordon scored 15 of his 20 points in the third quarter – again by drilling three 3-pointers – and the Magic were a plus-32 on the scoreboard in the forward’s 30 minutes on the floor. Ross hit two 3-pointers in the final 3.8 seconds of the first period and finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers.

Orlando did the rest with its defense, forcing the Pelicans to miss 13 of their first 14 shots to open the game. For the game, the Magic swatted 10 shots – one shy of their season-high. Prized second-year forward Jonathan Isaac had four blocks to go with his eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Gordon made life difficult for Julius Randle, who missed eight of nine shots and turned the ball over six times.

``We’re tied together now, and I truly feel like we’re one of the best teams in the league,’’ Gordon said. ``I’m just proud of us for going out there and showing it.’’

D.J. Augustin had 13 points and seven assists, outplaying close friend and former Magic point guard Elfrid Payton, who saw his streak of five straight triple-doubles come to an end. He had seven points, three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes for the Pelicans.

Stanley Johnson had 18 points for New Orleans, which shot just 37.3 percent from the floor. Orlando drilled 15 3-pointers and shot 45.1 percent.

``Just a terrible matchup for us, for some reason,’’ said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, whose team lost 118-88 to Orlando in New Orleans on Feb. 12. ``Our worst two losses this year has been against (the Magic), really. They’ve both been 30-point games. I don’t really care what the stat sheet says, it was a 30-point game at the end. I’m really not sure why we can’t match up with this (Orlando) team. And I’m not real sure why we can’t seem to score against this team. Two of our lowest scoring games have been against this team.’’

The Magic’s five-game home stand continues on Friday when they face the Memphis Grizzlies. By the time Orlando’s longest home stand of the season is over, it will have been home for 12 consecutive days.

The Magic caught a big break on Wednesday when Davis was not with the Pelicans because of a family issue. Davis, who made national headlines in February when he requested a trade from the Pelicans, traveled with the team to Orlando on Tuesday, but he was excused by the franchise to fly home to tend to his ill daughter, Gentry said.

``He did (make the trip to Orlando), but he went back home (to New Orleans) because his daughter is really sick and she had to go to the hospital,’’ Gentry said of Davis’ infant daughter. ``He just went back to make sure that everything is fine. He will not play tonight. It’s serious enough that he needed to go back there.’’

At Wednesday morning’s shootaround, Magic head coach Steve Clifford reminded his team that no lead in the NBA is safe after what Brooklyn pulled off on Tuesday night. Orlando had to be reminded of that in the third quarter after allowing a 22-point halftime edge shrink to 15 less than six minutes into the third period. However, following a time out, Orlando quickly pushed its lead back up to 30 and took a 98-67 edge into the fourth quarter.

For the game, Orlando held a 65-49 rebounding edge and it grabbed 20 boards off the offensive glass.

``If you look at the better games that we’ve played I think (it’s) a combination of more fast-break points and second-chance points,’’ Clifford said. ``Also, on the other end with our defense, one of the keys has been when we limit the second chances of the other team. The parallel between how well we’re rebounding and how well we play is high.’’

Gordon missed four of his five shots in the first half, but he got things rolling from the outside in the third period. He made six of 10 shots and three of five threes in the third quarter.

Rested and ready after having two days to prepare, Orlando was sharp and dominant in the first half, leading by as much as 23 points and taking a 68-46 lead to the locker room at intermission. The Magic shot 53.1 percent in the first 24 minutes, while drilling seven 3-pointers. Also, Vucevic (14 rebounds) had nearly as many rebounds as the Pelicans (18) in the first half.

Orlando was even better defensively, forcing New Orleans into misses on 13 of its first 14 shots. The Magic’s length – both inside and on the wings – gave New Orleans all kinds of trouble. The Pelicans were just five of 18 on shots in the paint in the first half and they shot just 34.6 percent from the floor in the early going.

Michael Carter-Williams, who signed a 10-day contract with the Magic on Friday, had four points, five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in 18 minutes of his second game with Orlando.

Ross gave Orlando a commanding 39-25 lead early on with two 3-pointers in the final 3.9 seconds of the first quarter. After he drilled a 3-pointer as he was fouled, Ross missed the free throw of what would have been his 10th four-point play of the season. But when the Magic got the rebound, they got the ball back to Ross, who sank another 3-pointer with eight-tenths of a second left in the first quarter.

Fournier has struggled with his shot most of the season, but you couldn’t tell it in the early going as he made his first six shots and first three 3-pointers. By halftime, he had already scored 16 points.

Augustin and Payton are close friends and still talk regularly, but it was hard to tell early on considering how the Magic point guard attacked his buddy. Augustin got right to the rim four times in the first half, outplaying Payton (five points, two assists and one rebound) by contributing 13 points and four assists in the opening half.

Payton, who played for the Magic from 2014-18, came into the night having recorded triple-doubles in each of his previous five games, putting him on an exclusive list that includes Russell Westbrook (four times), Oscar Robertson (three times), Wilt Chamberlain (twice) and Michael Jordan (once) with five straight triple-doubles.

In the end, the only number that mattered to the Magic was the final score that kept them in the playoff race.

``We’re playing in a way that is sustainable, we believe,’’ Gordon said. ``It’s not so much about the other teams (in the playoff race), but about what we do. We know we’re going to have a chance to play our way into the playoffs and we’ve just got to take it one day at a time.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.