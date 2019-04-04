Postgame Report: Magic 114, Knicks 100

ORLANDO – For six-plus long and trying seasons, the Orlando Magic have had little go right or break their way, leaving them on the outside of the postseason for the longest period of time in franchise history.

Then, much like a ray of sunshine finally managing to dart through dark clouds, along came a shocking series of events on Wednesday night that seemed to be downright … magical for Orlando.

The Magic’s workmanlike 114-100 defeat of the New York Knicks – their eighth straight victory at the Amway Center – set the tone for the feel-good night. Then, one by one, Detroit (39-39), Brooklyn (39-40) and Miami (38-40) all lost on Wednesday not long after the Magic’s victory became final. That shocking series of events allowed the Magic (39-40) – a half-game out of the playoffs coming into Wednesday – to not only leap-frog the rival Heat, but it also helped them pull into a virtual tie with the slumping Nets for the seventh seed.

Now, with three games remaining in the regular season, the Magic are in complete control of their playoff destiny. Continue to win – Friday in the home finale against Atlanta and on the road at Boston (Sunday) and Charlotte (Wednesday) – and the Magic are assured of being in the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

``That’s our motto right now – we’ve gotta win our way in,’’ said Terrence Ross, one of the heroes of Wednesday’s win over the Knicks with his 23 points and five 3-pointers. ``We can’t worry too much about what other teams are doing. If we win these next three games, we’re going to put ourselves in a good position.’’

No player has suffered more through the Magic’s hard times than center Nikola Vucevic, a member of the squad since 2012 and easily the longest-tenured player on the roster. Vucevic muscled his way to a 58thdouble-double (29 points and 13 rebounds) on Wednesday and then proceeded to bask in the favorable scores that poured in from around the NBA. Still somewhat leery of all the good fortune that the Magic enjoyed on Wednesday, Vucevic preached caution and focus while enjoying the fact that Orlando is in total control of its fate.

``It will be great if we can control (their own playoff fate) and not have to depend on other teams,’’ Vucevic said just minutes before Miami’s loss to Boston went final. ``There are still three more games to be played. So, we’re happy, but we have to focus on the next one. We can’t look too much ahead, because there’s still a lot left to be played for. Things can change quickly. It’s still a tight race, but obviously we’re in a good spot, right where we want to be and we can feel good about it, but we have to understand that the next game is the most important.’’

The Magic are in the best shape they have been in this late in a season in seven years because they took care of their business against New York (15-63), which made Wednesday’s game anything but easy. Vucevic battered Knicks’ shot-swatting big man Mitchell Robinson for 17 first-half points, Evan Fournier poured in 16 of his 19 in the first 24 minutes and Ross came to the rescue at just the right moment when things got tight in the third quarter. After New York had climbed within two points of the lead late in the third quarter, Ross buried three 3-pointers in a 65-second span to give the Magic some much-needed breathing room.

``He’s the reason that we won. He was big-time tonight,’’ Fournier said of Ross, Orlando’s best bench player all season. ``That stretch where he hit three threes in a row, we were down on our heels. The Knicks had the momentum, then in just one minute, the whole game just went sideways for them. Big time by T-Ross.’’

Once 20-31 and seemingly headed for heartbreak once again this season, the Magic rallied on Jan. 31 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Indiana Pacers. Little did they know it at the time, but that moment would prove to be a turning point in the season and the start of a stirring 19-9 stretch that would vault them into playoff contention. Orlando ripped off five straight wins just prior to the break for the NBA All-Star Game and then cobbled together another six-game winning spree from March 14-26, strengthening their case for a spot in the postseason.

The Magic briefly climbed into the East’s top eight after a defeat of Miami last Tuesday, but then they frittered it away two nights later by losing in Detroit. Now, the Magic are in control once again and they don’t plan on surrendering control of their fate over the next week.

``In this situation, every time you win, you feel like you’re going to make (the playoffs) and every time you lose it feels like the end of the world because every game is a must-win,’’ said Fournier, who is in his fifth season with the Magic. ``It feels good to be in this position now.’’

Playing before a sellout crowd of 18,846, the Magic won at the Amway Center for an eighth straight time and they will look to close out the home portion of the regular-season schedule the right way on Friday against a dangerous Atlanta Hawks team. Orlando hasn’t lost at the Amway Center since Feb. 22 when it dropped a one-point decision to the Chicago Bulls in the first game following the break for the NBA All-Star Game. In addition to winning the eight in a row at home, Orlando has captured 12 of the last 13 at the Amway Center since Jan. 31. Wednesday’s win was Orlando’s 24that home – the most since the 2010-11 season.

Reserve guard Michael Carter-Williams, whose second 10-day contract with the Magic was set to expire Wednesday night, played well again off the bench and he helped Orlando improve to 7-2 since he first joined the team on March 15. Carter-Williams, a former Rookie of the Year, is expected to sign a contract with the Magic that will keep him with the team for the final three games of the regular season and any playoff games that Orlando might play in.

Carter-Williams had four points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. In nearly 24 minutes, the Magic were a plus-26 while he was on the floor. Ross was a plus-27 in 24 minutes, while Khem Birch (seven points, five rebounds and one block) was a plus-18 in 15 minutes.

``That’s what our (second) group is there to do,’’ Carter-Williams said. ``When we’re in the mix, we try to extend the lead. If we’re down, we try to come back. And when we go in, we try and pick up the tempo. When Terrence (Ross) came in, he was on fire for about a minute. He had three threes in about a minute and that gave us a big boost in our second unit. That’s what we need from our second unit – to keep helping out the first unit.’’

The Magic needed every contribution they could get on a night when they were hardly at their best defensively, allowing the Knicks to push them throughout the game. New York shot 45.5 percent from the floor and rode big shooting nights from former Magic forward Mario Hezonja (a season-high 29 points and nine rebounds prior to fouling out with 3:34 to play) and Tampa native Kevin Knox (21 points and three 3-pointers). Hezonja, who spent the previous three seasons in Orlando, admitted that he’s pulling for the Magic to reach the playoffs.

``(The Magic) really stepped up this year and they are playing really good basketball and they are sharing the basketball,’’ said Hezonja, who made 11 of 22 shots and all six of his free throws despite coming into the game as a 39.8 percent shooter from the floor. ``I will be the first fan up there to watch playoff basketball in the city (of Orlando). I hope they make it.’’

The Magic led by 13 at the half, but saw that lead shrink to 76-74 late in the third quarter. That’s when Ross grabbed control of the game with three 3-pointers over the final 65 seconds of the period. His outburst gave the Magic a seemingly safe 85-74 lead through three periods.

The Magic are now 29-9 when leading after three periods. One of those nine losses came back on Feb. 26 in New York when the Knicks wiped out a 12-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter and handed the Magic the kind of loss that at the time felt like a dagger to their playoff chances.

They ultimately recovered from that ugly loss and again on Wednesday they held steady in the fourth quarter behind the always reliable play of Vucevic, their anchor for the past seven seasons. On this night, Vucevic drill 11 of 21 field goals, mixed in a 3-pointers and sank six of his eight shots from the free throw line.

Afterward, the all-star center seemed to have a bit of difficulty fully savoring the shocking series of events that unfolded throughout the night for the Magic. Maybe it’s because he’s endured so much heartbreak over the past seven years that Vucevic is leery about celebrating until the Magic are officially in the playoffs. The 7-footer has dreamed about this day for years, and finally on Wednesday, the hard-luck Magic had things break their way.

Orlando’s playoff fate is now in the palm of Vucevic’s massive hands. He wants to do everything in his power to make sure the Magic don’t lose grip on their destiny now.

``It’s great and this is the spot you want to be in,’’ Vucevic admitted. ``This is why we play, to get to the postseason and compete for something. We’ve fought all year to be here and now it’s on us to finish the job. It’s a great feeling and if we do make it hopefully it’ll be an even more special feeling. But I’ve tried to stay (calm) and focused and then celebrate hopefully after (the end of the regular season).’’

