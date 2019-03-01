Postgame Report: Magic 103, Warriors 96

ORLANDO – In a matter of 2½ weeks, the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors chose to rest superstar small forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando made Milwaukee and Toronto pay for those questionable decisions and on Thursday before an electrifying, sell-out crowd at the Amway Center, the Magic showed the Warriors that they are no longer a team to be taken lightly.

On shaky ground after seeing an eight-point halftime lead devolve into a 13-point deficit, the Magic responded with a fourth-quarter performance for the ages to rally past the Warriors. Down five with three minutes to play, Orlando scored 10 straight points – five of them coming on clutch shots by Aaron Gordon and D.J. Augustin – and it held on for a thrilling 103-96 defeat of the NBA champions from three of the past four seasons.

Orlando (29-34) defeated the Warriors (43-19) for the first time since Dec. 14, 2012, covering a stretch of 11 consecutive defeats to the Western Conference powers. More importantly, the Magic pulled into a tie for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference with the Charlotte Hornets with Thursday’s victory before 18,846 fans at the noisy Amway Center.

Orlando followed up a one-sided third quarter by outscored Golden State 33-15 in the final period. The Magic made 12 of 21 shots over the final 12 minutes, while Golden State hit just seven of 22. Superstar guard Steph Curry, who finished with 33 points, made just one of six field goals and one of three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Gordon, who grew up in San Jose, Calif., scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to notch a victory over the Warriors for the first time in his NBA career. Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 1:41 to play that gave the Magic a 95-94 lead it would not surrender. Then, in the final minute, Gordon soared for a tip-in basket that sealed the victory as the crowd roared with raw emotion. Gordon had nine fourth-quarter points.

Terrence Ross, Orlando’s best reserve all season, scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Augustin scored 14 points and twice blocked Curry shot. Nikola Vucevic had 12 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, while Jonathan Isaac added 12 points.

DeMarcus Cousins and Klay Thompson scored 21 for the Warriors, which shot just 40.2 percent for the game.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who has talked extensively all season about to toll of going deep into the playoffs each of the past four seasons has taken on his team, wanted to use the Warriors’ two games in Florida to get some of his players some rest. The team held DeMarcus Cousins (load management) out on Wednesday and superstar Kevin Durant (rest) and Andre Iguodala (illness) were kept out of Thursday’s game at the Amway Center.

``He’s just wiped out, tired and he’s been going at it hard and playing every game,’’ Kerr said of Durant, who missed his first game of the season after playing in the first 61. ``So, with the back-to-back we’ve been trying to figure out a night to give guys some rest and this back-to-back made it obvious. (Wednesday) night with DeMarcus (Cousins) and tonight for Kevin.’’

Durant broke the Magic’s hearts back in November when he scored 49 points to lead the Warriors back from 19 down for a win in Oakland.

Orlando got reserve point guard Isaiah Briscoe back after he was cleared from the NBA’s concussion protocol some 90 minutes prior to tipoff. Briscoe missed the previous two games after suffering a concussion last Friday when he took a charge from Chicago’s Otto Porter Jr. and he hit the back of his head on a teammate’s knee. Briscoe, a 22-year-old rookie, didn’t seem shy about mixing things up, grabbing six rebounds in the first half.

Orlando was playing just two nights after one of its worst losses of the season – a 108-103 defeat in New York against the rebuilding Knicks. The Magic led by as much as 16 early on and by 12 at the start of the fourth quarter, but they suffered through a stretch where they missed nine straight shots and fell to New York.

Golden State, meanwhile, was playing less than 24 hours after losing in Miami when Heat legend Dwyane Wade banked in a prayer of a shot at the buzzer. In that game, the Warriors trailed by as much as 24 points before rallying back to take the lead late in the fourth period. But it came a price as Durant (39 minutes), Thompson (37 minutes) and Curry (34 minutes) were forced to play big minutes.

Up 59-51 after a solid first-half of play, Orlando came unglued in the third period under avalanche of missed shots, turnovers and big buckets by Curry. After the Magic made just five of 23 shots and turned the ball over four times in the third, allowing Golden State to outscore them 30-11, they found themselves in a daunting 80-71 hole heading in the fourth quarter.

Curry played all 12 minutes of the third period, scoring 11 points and having a big hand in the 19-point turnaround in the quarter.

Orlando led 59-51 at the half thanks to some steady shooting over the first 24 minutes, some opportunistic play by its bench and a defense that gave the Warriors fits at times. The Magic made nine of their first 13 shots to grab an early 11-point lead and they shot better than 50 percent throughout the entire first half.

Unlike on Tuesday, when the Magic bench was incredibly outscored 75-7 by New York’s reserves, Orlando’s bench played well in the early going. Khem Birch scored seven of the bench’s 16 points in the first half, while Briscoe played well in traffic and grabbed six first-half rebounds.

Curry got off to a slow shooting start, but eventually used the screens of teammates to open up some clean looks from the floor. He had 19 points by halftime with two 3-pointers and three free throws.

