Postgame Report: Magic 102, Nets 89

ORLANDO – Knowing they need to run off a string of victories to get themselves back in serious contention for a playoff spot, the Orlando Magic followed up one of their most spirited wins two nights earlier with a much-needed defeat of the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Coming into the night having already dropped two games this season against the Nets, Orlando rode the dependable shooting touch of all-star center Nikola Vucevic in the fourth quarter and held on late in the game for a 102-89 defeat of the Nets.

In a game that was often ragged and featured plenty of sloppy shooting, Orlando (22-31) got 12 points from Vucevic in the fourth quarter to finally break away from Brooklyn (28-26). Vuevic, who was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his NBA career, scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his team-best 36th double-double of the season.

Down four at the half, the Magic took control of the game in the third period and sealed it in the fourth with some gritty defense. Brooklyn guard D’Angelo Russell, who was named to an all-star on Friday as a replacement for the injured Victor Oladipo, had just 23 points and six assists – only eight of those points coming after halftime.

Orlando rallied past Indiana in the fourth quarter on Thursday to break an eight-game losing streak to the Pacers. On Saturday, the Magic dug in in the second half to finally notch their first victory over the Nets in three times this season.

Aaron Gordon scored 15 points, but he made just six of 17 shots. In addition to playing stellar defense on Brooklyn’s Joe Harris (three of 12 shooting, six points), Evan Fournier scored 16 points. His 3-pointer with 3:31 to play – after Harris staggered away with an injury – put Orlando comfortably ahead 92-83.

A game after grabbing a career-best 13 rebounds, Jonathan Isaac chipped in 10 points and 12 boards. D.J. Augustin added 12 points and eight assists, while Wes Iwundu gave the Magic a huge spark in the third quarter and finished with 10 points and six rebounds. He swooped in from the wing with 10:17 to play and followed up a missed shot with a layup as he was fouled that gave Orlando an 83-75 edge.

Shabazz napier had 15 points off the bench for the Nets, which shot just 36.3 percent against Orlando’s defense. The Magic rallied to shoot 43.6 percent and made 10 of 27 3-point shots.

Orlando and Brooklyn came into Saturday separated by 6 ½ games in the standings. Between the sixth-seeded Nets and the No. 11 Magic are Charlotte, Miami, Detroit and Washington. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said prior to the tipoff that he can see that race tightening up over the next few weeks and the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference not being decided until mid-April.

``It will go down to the end,’’ said Atkinson, a potential Coach of the Year candidate with the work he’s done in turning around the Nets. ``I know there are percentages (of making the playoffs) and all of that, but Orlando is too good, and they’ll make a push. Charlotte is good, we’re improving, and Miami is Miami. I just look at this thing as – especially with our schedule because we have a tough schedule coming up – so we expect it to be a dogfight.’’

Saturday’s game was the third and final meeting of the season between the Magic and Nets. Brooklyn rallied late and used 40 points from Russell for a 117-115 win in Orlando on Jan. 18. Then, five days later the Nets got another big night from Russell (25 points and 10 assists) and won 114-110 in Brooklyn.

Magic rookie center Mo Bamba was a late scratch because of a sore lower left leg. Bamba, the No. 6 pick from last June’s NBA Draft, missed four games from Jan. 9-16 with a sore left foot. In that instance, a MRI showed no structural damage in Bamba’s foot. His return will be based on how his sore extremity responds to treatment. Khem Birch, who played well in place of Bamba when he was out earlier, filled the back-up center minutes on Saturday.

After playing four times in seven nights, the Magic will be off on Sunday. They will practice on Monday before departing for Oklahoma City where they will face the scorching-hot Thunder on Tuesday. OKC topped the Magic on Tuesday behind 37 points from Paul George.

Unlike in the first half when they got little production at all from their bench, the reserves carried the Magic late in the third period, allowing them to take a 78-70 edge into the fourth quarter. Iwundu, who is back in the rotation because of an oblique injury to Jonathon Simmons, had Orlando’s final seven points of the third on a corner three, a floater in the lane and a layup in heavy traffic.

The Magic bench also played a role in holding the Nets to just 22 points in the third quarter. Their gritty defense held Brooklyn to eight of 17 shooting in the period.

Orlando led by 13 points in the early going, but it didn’t stand up because of more struggles when it broke the lineup and turned to the reserves. The Magic’s advantage was down to five by the end of the first quarter and they trailed 48-44 at intermission.

Brooklyn made two of its first 14 3-point shots before reserve guard Shabazz Napier got hot over the final 2:25 of the first half. He closed the first half with three 3-pointers – the final one being a buzzer-beater over the outstretched arms of two defenders. The Nets got 26 of their points in the first half from their two points guards – 15 from Russell and 11 from Napier.

Orlando’s starting five seemed to lack energy in the early going and its bench was badly outplayed in the first half. Vucevic uncharacteristically missed his first four shots and Gordon’s shot selection left a lot to be desired in the early going. Making matters worse, Orlando’s bench was outscored 22-9 in the opening 24 minutes.

Ross, who was coming off a 30-point game on Thursday, missed six of his eight shots and four of five 3-point tries in the first half. Largely because his game is so dependent on his shot-making from afar, Ross has struggled with consistency throughout his career. He’s had consecutive 20-point games just twice in his career – one of them coming this season with the Magic.

