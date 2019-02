NEW YORK – The Orlando Magic came into Tuesday night needing to only beat the rebuilding New York Knicks to move into a tie for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, a Magic squad that has been among the hottest teams in the league of late suffered what will go down as one of the worst defeats of the season.

Orlando led by 16 in the early going and held the lead for the first 45 minutes of the game before inexplicably going cold late in the night to lead to a 108-103 victory by the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Orlando (28-34) came into the night having won six of seven and eight of 10, putting itself in a position to pull even with the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the Magic missed out on that golden opportunity by falling to the Knicks (13-48).

The Magic led 40-24 early in the second quarter and had edges at halftime and after three periods despite getting little from its bench. Orlando led by 12 in the fourth quarter and was up 100-96 before its offense fell apart. The Magic missed nine straight shots at one point, allowing New York to use a 10-0 that sealed the final outcome.

Orlando’s bench got outscored 75-7 by New York’s reserves. Terrence Ross, who was coming off a 28-point effort on Sunday in Toronto, missed nine of his 10 shots and finished with three points.

Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon chipped in 26 points and six rebounds.

Emmanuel Mudiay led the Knicks with 19 points.

Up five at the half, the Magic were shaky early in the third period and twice allowed the Knicks to climb to within two points. However, the Magic got going just in time and pushed the lead out to 90-78 by the end of the third quarter.

Orlando had the lead despite its bench getting badly outplayed. Through three periods, New York’s reserves held a 45-4 advantage on Orlando’s usually reliable bench corps.

Orlando never trailed in the first half and led 61-56 at intermission, but that score had to be somewhat disappointing considering that the advantage was as much as 16 in the early going.

The Magic got outscored 36-27 in the second quarter largely because of the discrepancy of the play off the bench. New York’s bench outscored Orlando’s reserves 36-4 in the first half. Ross, Orlando’s top reserve all season, didn’t score in the first half after missing all four of his shots.

Orlando’s starters combined to score 57 of the team’s 61 points in the first half. Gordon heated up in the second period when he was on the floor with four reserves and he scored 11 of his 16 points in that quarter. Vucevic was at his do-it-all best in the first 24 minutes, contributing 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

