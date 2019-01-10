Postgame Report: Magic vs. Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Over the first 27 minutes of Wednesday’s game, the Orlando Magic’s starting five operated like a well-oiled machine and took apart the Utah Jazz’s vaunted defense to the tune of commanding 21- and 19-point leads.

However, once again, the Magic’s starting unit might have a strong case for nonsupport after more struggles from their reserves led to another crushing defeat.

Orlando played as well offensively as it has in weeks only to see Utah go on a game-turning 25-3 run over the final 8 minutes of the third quarter. That about-face was so jarring it completely rattled the confidence of a starting five that played so well early in the game and the Magic completely fell apart late in a dispiriting 106-93 loss to the Jazz.

Orlando (17-24) lost for a fourth straight time, but this one had to sting even more than the previous three. The Magic led 28-7 in the first eight minutes, were up 17 at intermission and held a seemingly safe 72-53 lead with 8:53 left in the third quarter. However, the Magic missed seven straight shots and 11 of 12 while also turning the ball over five times in the final eight-plus minutes in the third period to give up the lead.

In the fourth, the Magic completely lost their momentum and fell once again in Utah to the Jazz (21-21) and star guard Donovan Mitchell (33 points and four 3-pointers).

Augustin scored 23 points and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 20 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Terrence Ross added 13 points and three 3-pointers off the bench.

After shooting 52.4 percent in the first half, Orlando made just 11 of 41 shots in the second half (26.8 percent). For the game, they finished 33 of 83 (39.8 percent) from the floor and 13 of 33 from 3-point range.

Orlando inexplicably fell into a shooting slump midway through last Friday’s loss in Minnesota and saw it last through losses against the Clippers and Kings.

After shooting 76.4 percent through the first 18 minutes of the loss in Minnesota, Orlando made just 16 of 54 shots (29.6 percent) the rest of the way. Then, Orlando struggled mightily from the floor against the Clippers (37.1 percent shooting and 29 percent from 3-point range) and Kings (36.8 percent shooting and 35.1 percent from 3-point range).

Those shooting woes seem to disappear with Wednesday’s fast start, but they returned in a dreadful second half. Jonathan Isaac, who drilled a 3-pointer to open the game, had nine points in the first half, but went scoreless after halftime.

Orlando was without rookie center Mo Bamba, who was held out of action on Wednesday because of a sore left foot. Bamba, the No. 6 pick in last June’s NBA Draft, said his foot grew increasingly more sore following Monday’s loss in Sacramento. He tried going through Wednesday morning’s workout and his usual pregame shooting routine, but when the pain persisted, the Magic’s medical staff made the decision to keep the 7-footer out of action. The injury isn’t thought to be serious and Clifford said the Magic having two days coming up without games played in the role to rest Bamba.

Wednesday’s game was the final leg of a six-game, 11-day trip in which the Magic played in all four continental U.S. time zones – a first in the 30-year history of the franchise. Orlando lost in Charlotte in the first game, but it rebounded to rout Chicago two days later. What followed was three straight losses against Minnesota, the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento.

The Magic were scheduled to leave right after Wednesday’s game and arrive back in Central Florida in the early-morning hours of Thursday. The Magic will be back on the practice court in Friday before hosting Boston (Saturday) and Houston (Sunday) in a difficult home/home back-to-back set of games.

Wednesday’s game was also a rematch between the two teams that played a month earlier in Mexico City. Orlando won that game thanks to a 41-30 edge in the fourth quarter.

Up 17 after a nearly flawless first half, Orlando held firm in the early stages of the third period and actually extended its lead out to 72-53 following an Augustin. However, the bottom soon fell out for the Magic after they broke the starting lineup and began shuffling reserves in and out of the game. Orlando proceeded to miss its next seven shots, allowing Utah to rip off a 14-0 run. Over the final8:43 of the third period, Utah outscored the Magic 25-3 to grab a head-scratching 78-75 lead as the teams headed into the fourth period.

The Magic’s only points after going ahead by 19 in the third period came on a desperation 3-point heave from Augustin, who was falling out of bounds and banked in the prayer as the shot clock expired. While the Jazz were making nine of 15 shots and all four of their free throws over the final eight-plus minutes of the third, Orlando missed 11 of 12 tries and kicked the ball away five times.

Mired in an unsightly three-game shooting slump, the Magic came roaring out of the gates on the offensive end in the early going and held a commanding 63-46 lead at intermission. Orlando drilled 10 of its first 15 shots and five of its first seven 3-pointers to grab a somewhat shocking 28-7 lead on the Jazz.

In what proved to be a great sign for the Magic, Isaac drilled a corner 3-pointer on the first possession of the game. Isaac came into the night having missed his previous seven 3-point shots in the two games prior and he was just three of 16 over the five games leading up to Wednesday.

Isaac, Orlando’s prized second-year forward, had nine points, three rebounds and a block in the first half. He also arguably the second biggest shot of the early going when he drilled another corner 3-pointer after the surging Jazz had climbed to within 12 of the Magic.

Vucevic was at his usual do-everything best early on, contributing 14 points, four rebounds and three assists in the first half. Gordon, who vowed to be much more aggressive after making just three of 13 shots on Monday in Sacramento, had two strong post-up baskets and two 3-pointers in a 13-point first half.

In all, the Magic shot 52.4 percent in the first 24 minutes and drilled nine of 14 3-point shots. Six different Magic players had assists in the opening half, while five players drilled 3-pointers.

