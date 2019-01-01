Postgame Report: Magic vs. Hornets

CHARLOTTE – New Year’s resolutions for the Orlando Magic as they head into what they hope will be a bountiful 2019: Get difference-making point guard D.J. Augustin healthy as soon as possible and eventually figure out a way to topple the rival Charlotte Hornets.

The Magic had no Augustin on the final day of 2018, and for much of Monday night, it felt like they had no chance against Kemba Walker and a Hornets’ franchise that continues to torment them.

With Augustin and back-up point guard Jonathon Simmons missing because of ankle injuries suffered a day earlier, the Magic’s offense sputtered much of the night and their defense had little luck in slowing down Walker in a 125-100 loss at Spectrum Center.

Orlando (16-20) lost to Charlotte (18-18) in lopsided fashion for a second time this season and for the 13th straight time since December of 2015. Also, it was the seventh consecutive defeat for Orlando in Charlotte – another unsightly streak that dates back to Dec. 27, 2014.

``We can’t beat these (expletive) guys and it’s really starting to (tick) me off, to be honest,’’ said Magic guard Evan Fournier, who made the game-winning shot on Sunday against Detroit but had just nine points in 25 minutes on Monday. ``What needs to change? If you just look at tonight, a lot (needs to change). We didn’t guard the paint well enough and we fouled too much.

``The coverages on Kemba were OK, but offensively we had a stretch in the first quarter where we struggled,’’ Fournier added. ``We started the game great, passing the ball to each other and making shots. But in one minute we started doing to opposite. We have to stay consistent and stay with it.’’

Magic coach Steve Clifford, who returned to Charlotte on Monday for the first time since being fired by the Hornets back in the spring, knows that for Orlando to be a serious playoff contender this season they eventually will need to solve its mystery against the Hornets.

``We know that we have to change that this year,’’ Clifford said of the slide to Charlotte. ``We’re in the same division, so we’ll play each other four times a year. It can be a mental thing, so we have to find a way to play better against them.’’

Walker, long a Magic-killer during the lopsided nature of the series between the two Southeast Division rivals, scored 24 points and handed out seven assists. In his 27 minutes on the floor, the Hornets were a plus-16 on the scoreboard. Often, Magic rallies back into the game were blunted by the return of Walker, who once again gave Orlando fits.

Asked what the Magic needed to change to better defend Walker, Orlando center Nikola Vucevic – who had 12 points after making only five of 13 shots – said: ``That’s a good question. You’d think we’d have figured it out after 13 games. We just have to find a way to play better against them. It’s not even close games. Every time we play them, we get blown out and we have to figure it out.’’

Orlando, which lost 120-88 to Charlotte in the second game of the regular season, came in Monday having dropped the previous 12 games to Charlotte by more than 16 points a game. Now, that ugly average will only climb higher.

``I think they were a step quicker than us from the get-go,’’ Clifford said. ``We got off to a good start and we had good offensive purpose early, which when they started to score, we lost. Early in the game, the ball was just in the paint and in the paint with middle penetration (for Charlotte) and that crushed us. And in the second half, they had a lot more energy than us.’’

Aaron Gordon had 14 points – all in the first half – for the Magic, which shot 41.3 percent from the floor. Orlando led 14-4 in the opening minutes, but it got overwhelmed the rest of the way. Orlando trailed by as much as 13 points in the first quarter, was in a 10-point hole at halftime and found itself down 95-77 after three periods.

Jonathan Isaac scored 11 points, but he missed a run-out dunk early in a Charlotte burst that turned the game around. Terrence Ross (10 points on four-of-14 shooting) and Evan Fournier (nine points on three-of-six shooting) also struggled throughout.

Malik Monk had 21 points for Charlotte, who made 49.4 percent of its shots and buried 11 3-pointers.

``We made little runs to cut it back to four or five, but it was more about them missing shots than us taking control of the game,’’ said Vucevic, who left late in the third period after being kneed in the left calf muscle. ``We just were never be at a level we needed to be at to win this game.’’

Orlando had to scramble with its personnel on Monday after Augustin and Simmons were unable to play because of injuries suffered a day earlier in the victory over the Detroit Pistons. Augustin sprained his right ankle after accidentally stepping on the foot of Blake Griffin, while Simmons hurt himself when his left ankle buckled early in Sunday’s game.

That forced the Magic to start Jerian Grant, who two games earlier had been out of the rotation completely. Rookie Isaiah Briscoe backed up Grant, while Troy Caupain was called up from the Lakeland magic of the G League as insurance. Grant finished with nine points and five assists in 26 minutes, while Briscoe chipped in six points and two assists. Caupain, who made his NBA debut in the one-sided fourth quarter, played the final five minutes and finished with five points and two assists.

``This wasn’t about point-guard play. This wasn’t about who didn’t play; it was about who did play,’’ Clifford said. ``We didn’t play well as a unit. This has happened to us two or three times before where we lose a key player and the other guys are going to have to play well and that didn’t happen tonight.’’

Augustin got treatment on his ankle Sunday night and into Monday morning, but he said there wasn’t significant healing. His hope, however, is to be ready to play on Sunday when the Magic are in Chicago to face the Bulls for a third time this season.

``I didn’t expect it to be any different by today, but hopefully by tomorrow and Wednesday it will be a lot better,’’ said Augustin, who planned to remain in the training room and get treatment on his ankle throughout Monday’s game in Charlotte. ``I’ve been doing a lot of treatment and icing, so it should be a lot better by Wednesday. … I wouldn’t say this is a bad ankle sprain. It’s actually more in my foot area, but I definitely think it won’t take much time for me to be back from.’’

Augustin has played especially well of late and his ankle injury could prove painful to the Magic considering how important he has been to their success. He had 27 points and made three clutch free throws in the final second of regulation against Phoenix on Wednesday, contributed 17 points and six assists in a win against Toronto on Friday and battered Detroit on Sunday for 26 points, eight assists, four 3-pointers and two steals.

A closer look at the Magic’s analytical data for the season shows just how important Augustin has been. The Magic’s offensive rating is 13.5 points per 100 possessions better when Augustin is on the floor (108.5) as opposed to when he’s off it (95.0) – the second-best offensive rating on the team. Defensively, the Magic are better when he’s on the floor (105.4 points allowed per 100 possessions) than when he’s off (106.2). His overall net rating (14.3 points per 100 possessions) ranks second on the team only to that of Vucevic (17.5).

``Obviously, D.J. is a huge part of what we do, and he’s been playing great, especially when he’s as aggressive as he’s been, and he gives us so much,’’ Vucevic said. ``(On Monday), it wasn’t because we missed (Augustin) or (Simmons). We just weren’t good enough. But we hope to get everybody back, especially a guy like D.J. who brings so much to our team. He does all the little things and runs our team, so hopefully he gets back sooner than later.’’

Monday’s game was Clifford’s first back in Charlotte since that franchise fired him back in the spring. In his five seasons as coach of the Hornets, Clifford led them to two playoff berths.

Not the sentimental type, Clifford said he gave little thought to returning to Charlotte because his focus was entirely on trying to help the Magic get another win in a difficult back-to-back situation. When the Hornets announced Clifford in pregame introductions, the all-business coach sat on the Magic’s bench – with a marker cap between his lips – focused on drawing up a play.

``I had a good five years here, but this game is different because we got here late last night and we’re scrambling because of our injuries,’’ Clifford said. ``I’ll always have good memories of being here, but my focus is on getting ready for the game.’’

Within 10 at the half, the Magic got smashed 32-24 in the third period to end the suspense. Both teams rested their starters all throughout the fourth quarter.

Orlando trailed 63-53 at the half following a wildly erratic first 24 minutes. The Magic actually came roaring out of the gates, making six of their first eight shots to grab an early 14-4 lead. However, the lead would be short-lived and Orlando found itself in a 36-23 lead by the end of the first period.

The Magic made a couple of charges to get back close at 43-40 and 56-52 – usually with Walker on the bench. However, Charlotte pushed its lead back to 10 before halftime and it headed to the locker room with momentum after Walker fed Malik Monk for a 3-pointer that just beat the halftime horn.

The Magic are 0-3 this season in games that either Vucevic, Fournier or Augustin have been out because of injuries or personal matters. The Magic are well aware that their margin for victory is slim and they need all of their top weapons to win – especially against a team such as Charlotte that has dominated them for years now.

``We had D.J. and (Simmons) on the sidelines as well and it cost us. But you can’t think about that and it has to be a next-man-up mentality,’’ Fournier said. ``We have to be able to play through injuries because every team goes through them. We have to play Magic basketball. We have to be tough and do the things that we do when we play well.’’

