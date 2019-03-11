Postgame Report: Magic vs. Grizzlies

MEMPHIS – An Orlando Magic franchise that has had troubles for years at Memphis’ FedEx Forum stumbled again late on Sunday night, resulting in the kind of painful loss that could linger or, worse, severely damage their hopes of reaching the postseason.

Up seven points with 3:05 to play, the short-handed and struggling Magic came unglued on both ends of the floor and fell to the suddenly surging Memphis Grizzlies.

Orlando missed its final eight shots, turned the ball over five times and didn’t have a field goal over the final 6:18 of the game, allowing Memphis to cobble together a closing 17-2 run and escape with a 105-97 defeat of the Magic.

Orlando (31-37) led 89-84 on a 3-pointer by D.J. Augustin with 6:18 to play and it held its biggest lead of the night at 95-88 with 3:06 to play. However, the Magic’s offense badly bogged down against Memphis’ top-10 rated defense and couldn’t ever extend the lead. Meanwhile, standout point guard Mike Conley scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, including 10 in the final three minutes for the 28-40 Grizzlies, who have won four of five games after trading away star center Marc Gasol at the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 7.

``We missed some shots, we had some turnovers and we struggled all game long,’’ said Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds but made just 10 of 24 shots. ``We had a few good looks and we didn’t convert and had some turnovers. It’s tough when you don’t score for such a long time at the end of a game.’’

The Magic missed out on a chance to move into a tie with the Miami Heat for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat were throttled at home by Toronto earlier in the day, seemingly opening up an opportunity for the Magic to make up some ground. However, a dismal final three minutes ruined that chance.

``We definitely have to get back from this because we feel like we’ve given away a couple of games here – several games, actually,’’ said Magic forward Aaron Gordon, who had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists despite being limited to 31 minutes after suffering a rib injury. ``We’ve just got to play in a way that we know we can play through April and May (for the playoffs).

Orlando’s frustration was evident all night and it bubbled over a couple of times, in particular, in the second half. Veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier was ejected early in the second half for disputing a no call and picking up two technical fouls. Then, in the final seconds of the game, head coach Steve Clifford was thrown out for barking at the crew of referees. Clifford said after the game that his frustration stemmed from the ejection of Fournier, which severely left the Magic short-handed down the stretch of a tight game.

``The Fournier ejection – and I shouldn’t get fined for this – (in) 19 years (in the NBA as a coach), I’ve seen a lot of things, OK? I heard the whole conversation (between Fournier and the officials) and one, he wasn’t demonstrative and two, he didn’t swear,’’ Clifford said. ``Then, when he got the first technical, he barely said anything again – maybe under his breath. That happens every night in this league for 19 years.’’

Orlando fell to 3-15 all-time in Memphis, a place where it has inexplicably struggled to close out games for whatever reason.

A primary concern now for the Magic is the immediate health of Gordon, who played just 1:39 of the fourth quarter. The forward had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in the first half despite repeatedly clutching at his ribs after taking a stray elbow to his lower back. When Gordon checked out of the game with 28 seconds left in the first half, he headed straight to the locker room where he ultimately got X-rays on his ribs. When those tests came back negative for damage, Gordon returned to action seconds into the second half. However, the Magic rested Gordon down the stretch of a frustrating loss.

``I must have taken an elbow or something and then tweaked it in my low ribs and right side,’’ said Gordon, who had an icepack strapped to his ribs after the game. ``It’s hard to breathe and it’s hard to decelerate, but I’m good.

``I’m in a little bit of pain right now and I’ll be sore for a couple of days, but it’s something that I’m going to have to deal with here,’’ Gordon added. ``I know my team needs me, so I’m going to play through (the injury) and I’ll be all right.’’

The bigger pain came in the fourth quarter for Orlando as it made just five of 18 shots and only three of 13 from 3-point range over the final 12 minutes.

That was a continuation of the early stages of the game and the Magic finished up shooting just 35.6 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from 3-point range. The Magic were outscored 30-25 in the fourth quarter – when they got just two field goals from their starters and 12 of their points come from the free throw line.

Trailing by three in the final minute, the Magic didn’t even get off a shot in two possessions when veteran guard Terrence Ross turned the ball over. For the night, Ross had 15 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals, but he turned the ball over four times.

Orlando had one its worst starts of the season in the opening minutes, missing its first seven shots and 18 of 22 to open the game. The Magic didn’t draw even with the Grizzlies until the third period and their first lead of the night didn’t come until the second half.

Orlando had to play the final 22 minutes without starting guard Fournier, who was ejected after arguing a non-call on a drive to the hoop. Fournier, who had missed all four of his shots and was scoreless in 14 minutes, was angered by the first technical foul and his reaction earned him the second one and an automatic ejection.

Fournier said it was a helpless feeling having to watch the loss from the locker room, but he was proud of the fight Orlando showed in getting back into the game.

``The bench did a good job (getting the Magic back into the game), but they were crowding the paint and being physical,’’ Fournier said of Memphis’ defense. ``I feel like we did a better job offensively as the game went on, but they are a very, very good defensive team, so credit to them.’’

Down one at the half, the Magic finally drew even at 57 and 59 and took their first lead of the game at 60-59. Memphis responded with seven straight points, but Orlando got within 75-72 by the end of the third period thanks to two clutch 3-point shots from reserve point guard Jerian Grant (nine points and three 3-pointers) and another from Jarell Martin (three points). Fellow reserves Wes Iwundu (seven points and seven rebounds) and Khem Birch (eight points and three rebounds) also played well on a night when the Magic needed contributions from several unlikely sources.

Through three periods, Orlando’s bench had contributed 30 points, 13 rebounds and five assists by getting contributions from several players.

The Magic started about as poorly as possible as they missed their first seven shots and 18 of 22 while falling into a 21-9 hole. However, the Magic stayed strong throughout that rough start and rallied back to within 49-48 by halftime thanks to some gutsy play by Gordon.

In the end, however, there was nothing but frustration for a Magic team that struggled once again late in Memphis and one that missed a golden opportunity to gain ground in the standings.

``We just need to execute better and make some shots,’’ Vucevic said of his team’s late struggles. ``Defensively, we gave up some and-ones and those hurt especially in close games. And we fouled them a couple of times to get to the free throw line. A few mistakes, and those will hurt you in a close game.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.