Postgame Report: Magic vs. Cavs

CLEVELAND – A team clearly capable of beating any elite squad in the NBA, but also one shockingly prone to losing to some of the worst, the Orlando Magic have morphed into something of a puzzling enigma of late.

Just last week, the Magic lost to the rebuilding Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks on each side of a stirring defeat of the Raptors in Toronto.

On Sunday, a night after rallying their way past the third-seeded Indiana Pacers with a gutsy, fourth-quarter comeback, the Magic slogged through much of Sunday on the defensive end and got what they deserved in losing to the 16-win Cleveland Cavaliers.

Up five points at the start of the fourth quarter, the Magic were mostly helpless defensively in the fourth quarter as Cleveland drilled seven 3-pointers, outscored Orlando 40-21 in the final period and cruised to a 107-93 defeat of a wildly erratic Orlando squad.

Over a two-day span, the fourth quarter giveth and taketh away for the Magic. On Saturday in Indiana, the Magic rallied in the final period for their NBA-best eighth come-from-behind win in the fourth period. On Sunday, Orlando lost for a ninth time this season after taking a lead into the fourth period.

Orlando (30-35) saw its modest two-game winning streak come to an end and it also missed out on a chance to go up a full-game on the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Magic came into Sunday night’s game knowing that Charlotte lost earlier in the day to the surging Portland Trail Blazers. Not that the team should be watching the standings so closely, guard Evan Fournier said recently.

``We shouldn’t really look at (the standings) because now that we’re eighth we have to look forward and not behind,’’ Fournier said. ``We shouldn’t look at what other teams are doing because we have our destiny in our hands. If we win games, we’re going to be in (the playoffs).’’

A Cleveland team that lost a night earlier by 24 points and trailed by as much as 39 against Detroit hit seven of its first 14 3-point shots of the fourth quarter. For the game, Cleveland shot 43.4 percent from the floor, drilled 14 3-pointers, scored 42 points in the paint and held a 47-13 advantage in bench scoring.

Terrence Ross, the hero a night earlier for the Magic when he scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter of the defeat of Indiana, missed 11 of his 12 shots and all six of his tries from 3-point range. He finished with just two points in 29 minutes. As has been the case throughout his career, Ross has struggled in following up 20-point efforts with another one, and that was clearly the case again on Sunday.

Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while D.J. Augustin chipped in 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for Orlando, which shot 44.3 percent from the floor.

Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points and hit three 3-pointers, while Kevin Love added 16 points, 14 rebounds and three 3-pointers.

Orlando got some good news about an hour before tipoff when Augustin pronounced himself ready to play. Augustin sent a scare into the Magic a night earlier when he rolled his ankle on a breakaway layup. Augustin, who was unable to finish Saturday’s game, tested his ankle before the game and decided to play despite some minor soreness in his ankle.

``I’ve always been the type of person who if I was really hurt, I wouldn’t play. But if I have little pain, I feel like that’s something we should play through,’’ Augustin said. ``We’re professionals and we get paid to play basketball. Everybody plays through pain every night and nobody is 100 percent now. But if I feel like it’s just a little soreness, I’ll play through it. But if I’m hurt, that’s when I won’t play. You never want to go out there and not play your full game. And we’re playing for something now, so I want to help the team as much as I can.’’

Trailing by four at the half, the Magic wasted little time regaining control of the game in the third period. Orlando used a 20-8 burst to start the second half and it led by as much as nine in the period before letting Cleveland get within 72-67 by the start of the fourth.

Vucevic, who made 11 of his first 13 shots, scored 10 points in the third quarter to help the Magic grab their first lead since early in the second quarter.

Orlando played with very little life, energy or urgency in the first half and was fortunate to be within 52-48 at intermission. The Magic fell behind by as much as 12 points in the opening half before rallying back into the game behind the all-around play of Vucevic (14 points, four rebounds and four assists).

A Cleveland team that lost a night earlier to Detroit and trailed by as much as 39 points came out eager to play well in the early going. The Cavs carved up Orlando’s defense to the tune of 18 points in the paint in the first quarter and 30 over the first 24 minutes. Sexton had eight of his 11 points in the first half in the lane.

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.