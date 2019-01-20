Postgame Report: Magic vs. Bucks

ORLANDO – Before the Orlando Magic even arrived back in Central Florida in the early-morning hours of Thursday following a loss in Detroit, the Milwaukee Bucks had already checked into their hotel near the theme parks to begin a three-day stay in the sunshine and warmth of Orlando.

On Friday, as the Magic were going head to head with the scorching-hot Brooklyn Nets in a hard-fought game that went down to the final horn before it was decided, the Bucks were enjoying a second straight night off and resting.

The NBA’s marathon-like schedule is filled with perks and pitfalls for every team, but on Saturday the Magic certainly got the short end of the stick. Not only was Orlando without injured forward Aaron Gordon, but it had to face Milwaukee and superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo – beasts of the East all season – while at a decisive rest disadvantage.

The final result – a 118-108 win for the Bucks – likely wasn’t as one-sided as some might have predicted considering the extenuating circumstances leading up to the game. Orlando hung tough in a rocky first half and even outplayed Milwaukee for long stretches of the second half, but it never had enough energy or firepower late in the game to overtake the Bucks.

The fatigue of the Magic (19-27) and the freshness of the Bucks (33-12) was especially evident when Milwaukee had the ball and proceeded to repeatedly gash Orlando’s defense. Led by point guard Eric Bledsoe’s season-high 30 points and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 25 points, Milwaukee shot 55.3 percent from the floor, drilled 12 3-pointers and held a massive 31-2 edge in fastbreak points.

``Our offense helped us get back a little bit,’’ muttered Orlando guard Terrence Ross, ``but our defense kind of let us down.’’

Orlando lost for a third straight time since sweeping the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets nearly a week ago in stirring home wins. The common denominator in the losses to Detroit, Brooklyn and Milwaukee, head coach Steve Clifford said, was Orlando’s inability to get many stops on the defensive end of the floor.

The defensive slide began on Wednesday in Detroit when the Magic recorded just 24 pass deflections – well short of the 38 that Clifford and his staff are looking for each game. It happened again on Friday when the Nets shook free for 19 3-point shots and continued on Saturday when Milwaukee had a 33-point first quarter and a 31-point fourth period.

``The thing that I just told the guys is that these last three games, we’re just not there defensively like we were before and we had made such good strides,’’ Clifford said. ``We’ve got to get our defense going if we’re going to have a chance.’’

Following a third straight loss that dropped the Magic eight games below .500 and further out of the top eight teams in the East, veteran center Nikola Vucevic sounded the alarm of concern for his squad. In his seventh season now in Orlando, Vucevic is far more familiar with mid-season slides that have ruined promising starts than he’d prefer to be. After his 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks weren’t nearly enough for Orlando to win on Saturday, he stressed that the team must take a must-win mentality in upcoming road games against the Hawks (Monday at 3 p.m.) and Nets (Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.).

``Next game in Atlanta is big for us and the one after that (too) because we can’t keep digging ourselves such a hole,’’ Vucevic said. ``This is it for us. Every game for us on the board is like a Game 7. We don’t have any margin for error any more. This is it for us and this is our season. So, we either show that we’re built to do this or not. So, we’ll see how we all react.’’

Vucevic speaks from experience what with how the Magic previous six seasons have tended to all tail off in January. Over the previous six seasons, Orlando has gone 2-12, 3-14, 2-13, 2-12, 4-12 and 3-10 in January for a combined mark of 16-71. This January, the Magic are 3-7 with six games remaining – four of which will be against foes currently sitting in playoff position.

``We’re seven games under .500 and it’s still not over,’’ Vucevic said of the playoff chase. ``We’re three or four games out and things can turn around quickly, but it has to be done. If we keep losing and keep sliding and there’s too much of a gap, the teams in front of us aren’t going to lose that many games. It’ll be hard for us to go on, like, a 10 or 11-game winning streak. We have to do it right now. Every game, we have to bring it and play at our best for 48 minutes and try to win as many games as we can until the (All-Star) break.’’

Winning wasn’t very feasible considering Orlando’s defensive struggles at key times on Saturday. The Magic trailed by 19 in the early going, but they continued to claw to stay in the game. They got as close as 87-85 early in the fourth quarter and they found themselves down just 106-102 with 4 minutes remaining. However, they were never able to overtake Milwaukee because of the one/two punch of Bledsoe and Antetokounmpo.

``Against that (Milwaukee) defense – I mean, that’s the best defense in the NBA – and to score 108 (points) at home, you (should) give yourself a chance to win,’’ Clifford said. ``But our defense is just not where it needs to be.’’

D.J. Augustin scored 14 points and drilled three 3-pointers for Orlando, which rallied to shoot 47.3 percent with 14 3-pointers. Seldom-used reserve Jarell Martin, who was playing because of Gordon’s injury, gave the Magic 12 points and four 3-pointers off the bench.

The Magic were on the Amway Center parquet less than 24 hours after falling in heart-breaking fashion to the Nets on Friday. In that game, Orlando squandered a 21-point lead and lost in the final minute when Brooklyn’s D’Angelo Russell drilled a three and the Magic’s Evan Fournier left a runner short.

In a something of a cruel twist of fate, Fournier made the first basket of the game on a short floater in the paint – a shot that was eerily similar to the one he missed just before the final horn on Friday night. Jumping ahead 2-0 and 4-1 proved to be Orlando’s only leads of the night. Fournier, who made just five of 14 shots, scored 11 points in 31 minutes.

The Magic were without Gordon, who injured his lower back in the third quarter of Friday’s loss and was unable to play on Friday. According to coach Steve Clifford, Gordon’s balky back made progress on Saturday and the hope is that he will be able to play on Monday afternoon when the Magic face the Hawks in Atlanta.

Saturday’s game was the finale of a back-to-back set of home games for the Magic. Unlike the previous two home/home back-to-backs, when the Magic swept the Lakers and Knicks on Nov. 17-18 and the Celtics and Rockets on Jan. 12-13, this time they were on the receiving end of two defeats.

Down 13 after being unable to get much going offensively in the early going, Orlando’s offense came alive in the third period to send a scare into Milwaukee. The Magic made 14 of 26 shots and four of nine 3-pointers in the third to get within 87-82 by the start of the fourth. Vucevic had 10 third-quarter points and did most of his damage on the inside, while Ross (nine third-quarter points) got hot from the outside.

In the fourth, the Magic stayed within striking distance but never were much of a serious threat to overtake the Bucks because Orlando simply couldn’t slow down a Milwaukee offense that put pressure on them from the rim to the 3-point line.

``We’ve got to come together and try to change defensively before the next game,’’ said Ross, who had 16 points and two 3-pointers.

