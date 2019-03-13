Playing Inside-Out Helping Magic on Offense

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Although most would agree that it’s been their defense that has kept them in playoff contention, the Magic’s offense hasn’t been too shabby either.

Disregarding Sunday’s loss in Memphis, where Orlando shot just 35.6 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from 3-point range, the Magic have generally been crisp on the offensive end.

They’ve dished out more than 20 assists in 27 straight games, have shot better than 40 percent from beyond the arc in five of their last 11 games and have grabbed a minimum of 10 offensive rebounds in six of their last eight contests.

Orlando’s sharpness on offense, in many ways, comes from its style of play and unselfishness. Since training camp, Magic head coach Steve Clifford has stressed the importance of playing inside-out, a formula for creating good shot attempts.

Since Christmas Day, the Magic rank No. 1 in total made shots that were taken via a kick-out pass, per Second Spectrum tracking data.

To prove just how significant this is, all you have to do is look at all the teams who rank high in this category. For the season, the Raptors, Spurs, Bucks, Magic, Pacers, Celtics, Sixers, Nuggets and Jazz have recorded the most kick-out passes. It’s no fluke that all 10 of those teams are either guaranteed to be in the playoffs or have a good chance of making it.

“When we get penetration, which is a basic tenet of offensive basketball, we’re like anybody else, we get good shots,” Clifford said. “And when we don’t, it’s a struggle.”

Jonathan Isaac, more than any other Magic player lately, has thrived when Orlando plays inside-out. Since Jan. 31, the second-year forward has made 19 of his 42 3-point attempts (45.2 percent) when the ball was kicked out to him, per data.

Terrence Ross, who is having the best season of his career, has been scorching hot all year in these situations, making 47.6 percent of his long-distance attempts that were preceded by a kick-out pass.

“Going by the numbers and by the way we play, that’s the best way for us to play,” the 28-year-old said.

2012 DRAFT CLASS: The unwritten rule is that you have to wait at least five years, sometimes longer, before you can fairly judge a draft class. With it being nearly seven years, now isn’t a bad time to make a proper assessment on the 2012 class.

While Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green have had the most success so far, others – including Bradley Beal, Evan Fournier and Ross – are carving out excellent careers, too.

Beal, named an All-Star for the second straight season this year, is averaging career highs across the board, which isn’t a surprise to Clifford.

“He was good when he first got into the league, but what he’s developed is, he’s got a pick-and-roll game, he has an iso game, he has a flash game, he has a catch-and-shoot game, which he always had -- so he has so many different ways to score,” Clifford said. “The other thing is, he’s a very willing passer, he makes the right plays. So, he puts so much pressure on your defense.”

Beal's teammate Tomas Satoransky is one of several second round picks from that year playing well. Others include Green, Jae Crowder, Khris Middleton, Will Barton, Mike Scott and Kyle O'Quinn.