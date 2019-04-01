Playing in Canada Always Special for Birch

TORONTO – Coming back to Canada is always a significant event for Orlando Magic center Khem Birch, a native of Montreal, who always favored basketball over hockey and headed to the United States as a teenager to chase his hoop dreams.

Coming back to Canada as a key contributor on a team making a strong push for the playoffs makes that homecoming even more special to him and family that will be watching inside Scotiabank Arena tonight.

Orlando (38-39) comes into tonight’s game in Toronto against the Raptors (54-23) having won seven of its last eight games. That run has allowed the Magic to stay within a half-game of rival Miami for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. No. 7 Brooklyn (39-38) and No. 6 Detroit (39-37) are one game and 1½ games ahead, respectively, and are also within reach if the Magic can continue their winning ways over the final five games of the regular season.

Birch, a second-year NBA player, has been one of the driving forces behind the Magic’s late-season surge. Since Feb. 2, when Birch took over the back-up center duties for an injured Mo Bamba, the 6-foot-9, 233-pound center ranks first in the NBA in field goal percentage allowed in the restricted area (47 percent) when he’s the closest defender (among players who have contested at least 60 shots), per Second Spectrum Sports. To put that lofty standing in perspective, he ranks ahead of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (49 percent), Most Improved Player candidate Montrezl Harrell (50 percent), MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo (50 percent), Detroit’s Thon Maker (50 percent) and elite shot blocker Hassan Whiteside (51.1 percent) of the Heat.

``I just want to try and contest every shot the best that I can. Sometimes, I foul, but that’s just the nature of it, but I try to go after everything,’’ Birch said. ``I have those young legs and natural instincts and luckily my athleticism allows me to get from one spot to another spot at a fast pace.’’

Orlando is 17-8 since Birch moved into the rotation behind all-star starter Nikola Vucevic. The latest of those wins came on Saturday night in Indiana when Birch and the Magic second unit flipped the game around early in the fourth quarter, allowing the Magic to escape with a 121-116 victory. Birch had 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks and Orlando’s bench held a 45-31 scoring advantage over Indiana’s bench.

Tonight, Birch will be trying to repeat the feat in Toronto, a five-hour drive from where he grew up in Montreal. He left home in during his teenage years to chase pursue a basketball scholarship and he attended high school in Massachusetts. Coincidentally, while he was there, he became friends and AAU teammates with Michael Carter-Williams – another strong defender on Orlando’s second unit. Many of the family members and friends closest to Birch will be in attendance tonight watching as Birch tries to lead the Magic to another much-needed victory.

``I’ll have 14 that I got tickets for and then there will be even more here. I’ll have about 30 in all,’’ Birch said of his own personal cheering section. ``It’s always special coming back here and it always gives me that extra motivation and even more energy.’’

Orlando might need that extra energy against a Toronto team that could see the return tonight of superstar forward Kawhi Leonard and emerging star Pascal Siakam. Leonard didn’t travel to Chicago for Saturday’s game because of a personal matter, but he’s expected to be available to play tonight.

``You’ve got to play a balanced game against them because they’re top-six in offense and defense,’’ said Magic coach Steve Clifford, whose team is 2-1 this season against the Raptors. ``They play with great pace, they have a lot of ways they can hurt you offensively and then their defense is also very good. To me, it’s going to start with, not turning the ball over. When you turn the ball over against them, that gets them going. We’ve got to be able to get out defense set. That will give us a chance. To me, those are the two biggest keys.’’

Clifford said he’s been impressed with how his team has handled being in must-win situations late in the season even though it doesn’t have loads of big-game or playoff experience. Clifford said having determined and tough-minded players such as Birch, Carter-Williams and several others is proof that past experience can sometimes be overrated.

``I shared this with them the other day, when I was with (former head coach) Jeff (Van Gundy) and we went to Houston, he would tell players, `We can either use that as a crutch (or ignore it),’’ Clifford recalled. ``The bottom line is, this isn’t college or high school where they’re younger players; these (NBA) guys are the best players in the world. I remember (Van Gundy) telling those (Rockets) guys, `there’s no rule that you can’t be really good in your first year together.’ And, it’s true. I know (the) Boston (Celtics in 2008) had Hall of Famers, but after 25 games those guys looked like they had played together forever.

``So much of it is having to have a way to play, and we do,’’ Clifford added. ``We may not have as much room for error as some of these teams do. But when we’re right we can play at both ends of the floor. So, it’s got nothing to do with how many playoff games that we’ve played in.’’

Birch is hopeful that he will get a chance to compete in his first playoff games this spring for the Magic. Undrafted out of UNLV, Birch played professionally in Turkey and Greece before getting his shot at the NBA last season with the Magic. Now, after moving into the regular rotation, he’s proven that he can be an elite difference-maker on plays at the rim.

Birch said it’s somewhat mind-blowing to him that he is tops in the league in contesting shots at the rim because of the enormous amount of talent in the NBA at the center position. The fact that he’s doing it as an undersized center speaks even more to his determination.

``I’m not really know like that (as an elite rim protector) in this league, but it blows me away that I’m at the top,’’ said Birch, who has averaged 4.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.6 blocks a game. ``I’m glad that there are analytics to show that kind of stuff (rim protection).

``I’ve been playing center my whole life and I’m used to playing guys who are bigger and stronger than me,’’ Birch added. ``I don’t even weigh that much. If (people) saw how much I weighed, they’d be surprised. But I’ve just got to keep it up.’’

