Orlando Magic Youth Foundation Recognized with IMPOWER’s Youth Impact Award

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic’s charitable arm, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) has been selected as IMPOWER’s 2017-18 Youth Impact Award honoree. The award is presented annually to an individual, group, company or foundation whose support, advocacy and/or commitment has made a significant impact in the lives of youth IMPOWER serves. IMPOWER will honor the OMYF with its Youth Impact Award at its annual “You Rock” awards during the upcoming Coming Together event on August 1.

Founded in 1994, IMPOWER is a leading nonprofit mental health and child well-being organization dedicated to empowering the lives of those in need by offering personal attention, counseling, assistance and inspiration to help them reach their full potential and achieve individual success. IMPOWER provides the tools necessary to achieve goals and overcome obstacles. Serving more than 9,000 individuals and families in the home, school and community-based settings, IMPOWER offers a continuum of services dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve the skills and tools needed to lead safe, healthy, meaningful and productive lives.

The OMYF is committed to making a difference in Central Florida. The Magic’s foundation helps local children realize their full potential, especially those most at-risk, by supporting nonprofit organizations offering youth-based programs in the areas of education, housing/homelessness, health programs and the arts.

Over the last 28 years more than $23 million has been distributed to local nonprofit community organizations through the OMYF. The OMYF raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the upcoming 2019 Inaugural Orlando Wine Festival and Auction.

The soon-to-be signature fundraiser for the OMYF, the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction, will feature a weekend of events in March 2019 including exclusive vintner dinners, an outdoor festival featuring live music, live auction displays, local and celebrity chefs, wineries and food pavilions along with Magic players and coaches. Each guest will also receive an invitation to the 2019-‘20 OMYF grant ceremony, where all funds raised from the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.