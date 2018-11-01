Orlando Magic Unveil “City Edition” Uniform Inspired by Dreamers

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic unveiled its “City Edition” uniform today. The City Edition uniform uses a celestial theme as the central focus to encourage and inspire fans to "reach for the stars." The uniform will debut at the Nov.14 game when the Magic host the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Magic’s City Edition uniform celebrates Orlando as a city of dreamers. The uniform keeps the iconic symbol for the Magic over the years front and center and features a shimmery cosmic look and feel. Symbolic of reaching beyond the limits, the City Edition breaks from the team’s pinstripe tradition for a unique take on the Magic name.

This is the fifth and final uniform in the Magic's collection this season. The team most recently unveiled a throwback to the past with its Classic uniforms. The other uniforms include Icon, Statement and Association. The uniforms were developed through a collaborative effort between the NBA, its players and Nike.

The City Edition uniform for each team honors the fans in each NBA city and will change each season. From the person who sits on the floor to the last person in the upper deck, the passion that comes from the fans of each city is unmatched.

The uniforms will be available for purchase on Nov. 9 at the Orlando Magic Team Shop at Amway Center and online www.orlandomagicteamshop.com. For more information and a look at the entire collection of Magic uniforms this season, please visit https://www.nba.com/magic/jerseys.