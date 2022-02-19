Orlando Magic Trio Have Blast in Reformatted Clorox Rising Stars Challenge

CLEVELAND - Watching NBA All-Star Weekend competitions are like sifting through Halloween candy. There’s so much variety in the bag.

Although the analogy is admittedly a bit cheesy, it’s a reminder that the league’s talent pool is growing quite rapidly and getting more versatile.

Friday night’s reformatted Clorox Rising Stars competition made that unmistakable. Twenty-four of the league’s best first- and second-year players, as well as four members of the G League Ignite, showcased their range of skills for basketball enthusiasts across the world to cheer on and get excited about.

Fans in attendance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, as well as those tuning in on television or their mobile devices, got a great look at the three representing the Orlando Magic.

Second-year guard Cole Anthony and Orlando’s pair of rookies, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, flashed their abilities while having a ton of fun. Each game was played to a Final Target Score, ending with a made basket or free throw instead of with the clock running out. It was a “Race to 75” to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary season — Games 1 and 2 were played until a team reached 50 points; Game 3 was played until a team reached 25 points.

Both playing for Team (James) Worthy, Suggs recorded 16 points and Anthony had four in a thrilling semifinal against Team Isiah (Thomas). After Suggs drilled one of his three 3-pointers to tie the game at 46, the Magic pair’s chemistry came into play, as Suggs delivered an off-the-glass alley-oop to Anthony for a go-ahead dunk.

Team Worthy reached game point after Suggs made the first of two free throws, but by missing the second, it opened the door for Team Isiah. After drawing a foul on Suggs, Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane buried two free throws to propel Team Isiah to a 50-49 victory. Most important, though, was the opportunity to play in front of an electric crowd around their peers.

“That was super fun,” Suggs said. “Great experience. Great environment. The crowd was energetic. We were all having out there on the court. Got everybody out there to make some plays. That was very fun. I’m looking forward to getting back here next year.”

In the other semifinal, also a thriller, Wagner scored three points for Team (Rick) Barry, which beat Team (Gary) Payton by two after Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate connected on a game-winning driving layup.

The championship game between Team Barry and Team Isiah went back-and-forth up until point 20 before Wagner’s squad seized momentum. The Magic forward, who again scored three points, knocked down the game-winning free throw in a 25-20 victory to claim the title. Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, was named the tournament MVP after scoring 18 points in the two games combined.

Before going to the line for that game sealer, Wagner joked with the coaches about whether he should shoot underhand, just like his honorary coach Barry did during his illustrious playing career.

“It was cool. I asked if I could shoot it underhand like Rick used to do,” he said with a gold medal that each member of the championship team received hanging around his neck. “It’s just three hours, but obviously a lot of different experiences, talking to a lot of different guys, and playing was the most fun. Just feeling the energy of the arena and playing with guys that I don’t normally get a chance to play with. I thought it was really cool.”

It was a busy day and night for all the Rising Stars participants. In the morning, they took questions from media at the Wolstein Center before practicing with their respective teams. While there, they also completed a community service project, sorting through and packaging books that will be donated to children. In addition, Wagner and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey joined a bunch of kids for a Zoom workout class designed to show youth how important it is to exercise regularly.

The Magic trio have been having a blast since arriving in Cleveland on Thursday morning. Not only are they taking in all the All-Star Weekend splendor, but they are using this experience to gain knowledge that they will bring back with them to Orlando.

While Wagner picked up a few tips from Barry, the 1975 Finals MVP while playing for the Golden State Warriors, Anthony and Suggs got a boost from Worthy, their honorary coach and a three-time NBA champion for the showtime L.A. Lakers who told them to just out there, be free, and play their style.

“He said go out there and hoop, (and) have some fun,” said Anthony, who will also be competing in the AT&T Slam Dunk contest on Saturday night. “That’s the best advice you can give someone – just to have some fun (and) do what you love.”