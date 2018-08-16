Orlando Magic Teams Up with Award-Winning Real Estate Giant

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic open the door to a new partnership, David Dorman with CENTURY 21 Professional Group, Inc. will join the team in a unique collaboration. With the Magic’s mission to be world champions both on and off the court, Dorman brings his award-winning real estate knowledge for a perfect off-the-court combination.

Dorman will be coming on as a proud partner of the Orlando Magic, and the collaboration includes digital signage which will run throughout the Amway Center during Magic games as well as web assets on OrlandoMagic.com. He has been a licensed Orlando realtor since 1999, and is also an active member of the Orlando community. His community work includes both sponsorship and active fundraising for several charity organizations.

Dorman, recognized in Orlando Magazine’s Real Estate’s Hot 100, was named one of the top 100 realtors in Orlando for the past 10 years. He is the first CENTURY 21 agent to be inducted to the Centurian Honor Society, which is given to an agent who has not only shown themselves to be a top producing agent, but more importantly has been reviewed by his clients and received the Quality Service Award for the last five years in a row. For more information and to reach Dorman directly, please visit www.DavidDorman.com.