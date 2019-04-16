The Orlando Magic Spotlight Small Businesses

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic gave an assist to small businesses with the Spotlight on Small Businesses sweepstakes throughout the Magic season. The sweepstakes culminated with Small Business Night at the Magic vs. Knicks matchup on April 3.

“The Orlando Magic are proud to recognize local small businesses,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “We value the importance that each plays in this community. To show our support of these local businesses, we were honored to provide them with the opportunity throughout the season for extra exposure and additional ways to grow their companies.”

The Magic Spotlight on Small Businesses sweepstakes began at the start of the Magic 2018-19 season and completed in March. One winner was announced each month and the company received their name in lights inside the arena during a game. The winning companies were Pop-a-lock Orlando, Millers Hardware, All Smiles Big and Small, Storey Law Group, Oxford Eyes and Advantage Plumbing, Inc.

The businesses also received an exhibit at the Magic’s Fan Fest (a pregame celebration outside of the Amway Center that is open to the public) prior to Magic home games throughout the season. Other promotional opportunities included an ad in the Magic’s game program and radio spots on 96.9 FM during the Magic game broadcast. In addition, they received two courtside seats, a photo on the court and a customized Magic jersey with their company name on the back.

The sweepstakes culminated with Small Business Night at the April 3 Magic vs. Knicks game and highlights of the evening included a pregame networking reception for more than 100 small businesses who entered the Spotlight on Small Businesses sweepstakes. Complimentary tickets were provided to the game and food and beverage for the 100+ businesses who entered the sweepstakes. There were also opportunities throughout the game to recognize small businesses in Central Florida, and the Entrepreneurial Center was setup on the Amway Center concourse providing information and tips on how to start a successful small business.

The grand prize-winning company, Oxford Eyes, was selected by a panel interview conducted by Magic executives with the six first prize companies answering questions about their culture, innovation in their industry, business challenges and overcoming those challenges. As part of the grand prize, Oxford Eyes, was highlighted in-game at the Amway Center on April 3 during Small Business Night.

Oxford Eyes will also receive an Innovation Lab session facilitated by the Orlando Magic innovation team. With innovation being a core value of the Magic’s, the team created the Innovation Lab in 2013 for employees to nurture and incubate fresh ideas.