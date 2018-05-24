Orlando Magic Recognized with Feeding Children Everywhere Impact Award

ORLANDO - For the Orlando Magic’s efforts in fighting hunger in Central Florida, Feeding Children Everywhere (FCE) will honor the team with its Impact Award at FCA’s Second Annual Hunger Hero Awards on June 22 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The Hunger Hero Awards started as a way to honor those making a difference and bring awareness to this issue that affects far too many.

In the wake of Hurricane Irma back in September, Orlando Magic players, executives and staff packaged 30,000 healthy meals for disaster relief. The Magic also funded distribution costs to deliver meals directly to the doors of children and families who needed it most through the Fed 40 program. The Fed 40 program is a mobile app designed by FCE to disrupt hunger in America and referred to as “the food pantry of the future.”

With hunger being one of the three focus areas of the Magic (the other two include health and wellness and education), the team is committed to fighting the issue of hunger in Central Florida and in response developed the Hoops for Hunger program several years ago. As part of the Magic’s commitment to this initiative, the team participates in several activities each year including a full staff service project for the past six years with UnitedHealthcare staff to assemble more than 12,500 food packs for the Hi-Five Kids Pack Program; serving and sponsoring a Thanksgiving breakfast for 25 years to homeless men, women and children at the Coalition for the Homeless; sponsoring Love Pantries at local schools which provides children in need food and hygiene items. Magic staff have also shown support of these efforts by volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

Together, FCE and the Orlando Magic are working towards breaking the cycle of hunger and hopelessness for millions of people around the world.