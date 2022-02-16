Orlando Magic Play-by-Play Announcer David Steele Named Florida Sportscaster of the Year

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic television play-by-play announcer David Steele has been named the 2021 Florida Sportscaster of the Year, the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) has announced.

It marks the second time Steele has been named Florida Sportscaster of the Year by the NSMA. He also won the honor back in 2009. Jose Paneda, Spanish broadcaster for the Miami Heat, and Shayne Wright of WPBF-TV in West Palm Beach also share this year’s honor with Steele. The NSMA will honor its winners and Hall of Fame inductees during the organization’s 62nd awards weekend and national convention, scheduled for June 26-28, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Steele is currently in his 33rd season with the Orlando Magic, and his 24th as the television play-by-play announcer, calling the action for Bally Sports Florida (simulcast on 96.9 The Game and the Magic Radio Network). He was named television play-by-play voice for the Magic in March 1998 after handling radio play-by-play duties for the team’s first nine seasons.

The former voice of the University of Florida, Steele arrived in Orlando in 1989 after serving as network coordinator and football/basketball play-by-play announcer for the Gators for seven seasons.

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Steele’s professional broadcasting career began in 1975, as sports director at WJHG-TV in Panama City, Fla. He also served as sports director at WLOS-TV in Asheville, NC, and was the football/basketball play-by-play announcer at Western Carolina University.

In 1980, Steele earned the Ray Reeve Award as TV Sportscaster of the Year in North Carolina. He also won the Best Play-By-Play in Florida award from the Florida Sportscasters Association in 1984. Then in February 2019, Steele was the eighth person inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

Steele has also served as a past president of the Florida Sportscasters Association. He and his wife, Sally, reside in Orlando. They have three children, Luke, Emily and Betsy, and seven grandchildren.