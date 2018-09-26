Orlando Magic Inks Deal with Analytics Leader SAS

ORLANDO - In the Orlando Magic’s continuing commitment to innovation and technology, the team has announced its partnership with SAS. As a leader in analytics for more than 40 years, SAS provides the Magic the ability to better understand its fans, enhance their enjoyment of both the game and the arena experience and improve business operations. The partnership will focus on extending the current use of the Magic’s SAS platform with the adoption of SAS Visual Data Mining and Machine Learning on SAS Viya. SAS will serve as the official data management and advanced analytics provider of the Orlando Magic.

"The Orlando Magic are thrilled to partner with SAS, an industry leader and pioneers in their field,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “The Magic have seen tremendous growth in business performance as a result of using SAS tools to power our data analytics. We look forward to the benefits that this partnership can bring to our fans and the Magic both on and off the court.”

Other aspects of the partnership include social media campaigns, including player and team statistical graphics compiled by SAS along with promotion of the partnership through multiple media platforms. SAS will also assist the Magic in its basketball analytics, providing the team an in-depth look at player and team performance. Through SAS’ machine learning algorithms, the Magic will have a better understanding of team and individual performance. The Magic currently uses analytics across the business for marketing, ticket sales, digital operations, retail, sponsorships, fan demographics and player stats.

“The Orlando Magic are among the most analytically-savvy professional sports organizations,” said Jim Tobin of the SAS Sports Industry Practice. “SAS has been a part of their analytics program since the beginning, and we’re excited to help the organization accelerate innovation with more advanced technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence that will drive further on and off-court innovations.”

