Orlando Magic Host Seats for Soldiers Night Presented by Harris Corporation

ORLANDO - To celebrate NBA Cares Hoops for Troops Week (Nov. 9-17), the Orlando Magic and Harris Corporation have teamed up for the 15th consecutive season to honor military men, women and their families with Seats for Soldiers Night on Friday, November 9 when the Magic take on the Washington Wizards, tip-off set for 7 p.m.

The event provides game tickets for more than 1,500 active and retired military personnel and their families courtesy of the Magic, Harris Corporation and season ticket holders who donated their seats for the occasion. Seats for Soldiers participating military outfits include Orlando Marines, Orlando Army, Orlando Navy, Orlando VA, Camaraderie Foundation and the Florida Army National Guard.

Harris and the Magic are also providing three hospitality suites to the game for Central Florida military personnel.

“The Orlando Magic are once again truly honored to recognize all of the brave men and women who sacrifice so much in service of our great country,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “Together with Harris Corporation we want to thank those in uniform, our veterans, and their families for the sacrifices they make on a daily basis. This night is just one small way for us to show our gratitude and let them know they are our heroes.”

"We are pleased to partner with the Orlando Magic to recognize and thank our military and veterans for all they have done and continue to do to keep our nation free,” said Harris Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Administration Bob Duffy. “As the son of a veteran, I could not be prouder to take part in this event.”

In addition, in honor of the annual Seats for Soldiers Night the Magic and Harris will feature several events, activities, giveaways, entertainment and memorials:

The Magic will hand out cheer cards to the first 10,000 fans at the door

The team will also host a military-themed Fan Fest open to the public (located outside on Church St. starting at 4:30 p.m.) featuring four different military vehicles, an inflatable military relay course, a DJ and food trucks

The Magic and Harris will honor the Hometown Hero, The Bunker, pregame on the court

The Bunker is home to the Larry Smedley National War Museum, located in Central Florida. It is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that helps educate the public about the Vietnam War and memorializes the veterans that served and the sacrifices of many. The Bunker provides assistance and support to all veterans during their readjustment to civilian life as well as supporting many schools and organizations in the community through donations and volunteers. Representatives from The Bunker will be attendance for the honor: Army E4 Specialist/The Bunker President, Mike Lane and Army Buck Sergeant/Curator of The Bunker, Joe Barolet.

The Bunker is home to the Larry Smedley National War Museum, located in Central Florida. It is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that helps educate the public about the Vietnam War and memorializes the veterans that served and the sacrifices of many. The Bunker provides assistance and support to all veterans during their readjustment to civilian life as well as supporting many schools and organizations in the community through donations and volunteers. Representatives from The Bunker will be attendance for the honor: Army E4 Specialist/The Bunker President, Mike Lane and Army Buck Sergeant/Curator of The Bunker, Joe Barolet. Volunteer uniformed officers will distribute game programs to fans entering the Disney Atrium

A military-themed performance by the Magic Dancers

A boots memorial will be staged in the On-Demand area on the Terrace Level. The boots will represent the 50 fallen soldiers from Central Florida during the Vietnam War and will showcase each soldier’s name and military branch

Select military personnel will also receive a Magic and Harris Corporation Challenge Coin as a commemorative gift

To close out the night, the Magic, Harris, Anheuser-Busch and Levy Restaurants will host a postgame reception for 20 preselected active and retired military personnel and their families, with food and beverage courtesy of Levy Restaurants and a meet and greet opportunity with Magic players

In honor of NBA Cares Hoops for Troops Week, the Magic along with players Aaron Gordon and Jarell Martin, Magic Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw and military personnel will participate in a ‘Commitment to Service’ project on Nov. 15. The groups will team up to honor fallen soldiers at Greenwood Cemetery, beautifying and placing American flags on gravesites.

Through the Department of Defense’s “Commitment to Service” initiative, service members and athletes worked together to serve their communities. The program is built upon the four pillars of community, leadership, transition and health. Hoops for Troops is a year-round initiative led by the NBA, its teams and players in collaboration with the Department of Defense, USO and other military and veteran serving organizations to honor active and retired service men and women and their families. Throughout Hoops for Troops week, the league and its teams will work side-by-side with the military participating in various service projects across the U.S. to support local communities.