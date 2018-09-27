Orlando Magic Host Free Practice Presented by Florida Hospital at Amway Center
WHO: Orlando Magic players and coaches, Magic fans, STUFF the Magic mascot and the Orlando Magic Dancers
WHAT: Magic Practice
As part of the Pure Magic Tip-Off presented by Florida Hospital, Magic coaches will conduct an open Magic practice with the team. The practice is free and open to the public and tickets are required for admission to the event. Tickets are free and can be downloaded at www.orlandomagic.com/practice. The evening will also feature:
- A Q&A with Magic players
- Magic Gaming will offer attendees an NBA 2K experience on the Terrace Level located by Orlando on Demand
- Free parking in the GEICO Garage
- Performances by the Magic Dancers and STUFF the Magic Mascot
- Levy Restaurants will offer a 50 percent discount on select food and beverage purchases
- The Orlando Magic Team Shops, located behind Sections 103 and 113, will be open and will offer a buy one, get one free deal on select Nike t-shirts
WHEN: Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Doors open at 5:00 p.m.
Practice begins at 6:00 p.m.
Player Q&A at 6:45 p.m. (approximate time)
Event ends at 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Amway Center
400 West Church Street
Orlando, 32801
FREE TICKETS: Downloaded at www.orlandomagic.com/practice