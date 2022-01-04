Franz Wagner Named NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December 2021.

Wagner becomes the eighth player in franchise history to be named the league’s Rookie of the Month, joining Dennis Scott, Shaquille O’Neal (four times), Anfernee Hardaway (twice), Mike Miller (twice), Victor Oladipo (twice), Elfrid Payton and R.J. Hampton.

Wagner (6’10”, 220, 8/27/01) played and started in 14 games during December, averaging 19.5 ppg., 5.1 rpg., 3.1 apg. and 1.14 stlpg. in 34.0 minpg., while shooting .404 (19-47) from three-point range and .889 (56-63) from the free throw line. He led all NBA rookies in scoring and posted the second-highest December average for a rookie in franchise history (O'Neal, 20.6 ppg., 1992-93). On Dec. 28 vs. Milwaukee, Wagner scored a career-high 38 points, the most scored by any rookie in the NBA this season and also tied for the third-most points scored by a rookie in a game in franchise history. He has scored in double figures in 19 consecutive games, dating back to Nov. 24 - the longest streak by any rookie in the NBA this season and the second-longest streak by a rookie in franchise history.

Selected in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft, Wagner has played and started in all 38 games this season with Orlando, averaging 15.9 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 2.7 apg. and 1.05 stlpg. in 32.4 minpg., while shooting .370 (51-138) from three-point range and .836 (102-122) from the free throw line (ranks 39th in the NBA). As of Jan. 4, he leads all NBA rookies in scoring, while also ranking among all rookies in rebounding (8th), assists (6th), FG percentage (6th, .451), three-point FG percentage (4th), FT percentage (3rd), steals (5th), blocked shots (9th) and minutes played (4th).