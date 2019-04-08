Orlando Magic First Round Playoff Tickets on Sale April 8

ORLANDO – Single-game tickets for the Orlando Magic's first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs will go on sale to the general public Monday, April 8 at 3 p.m. Orlando’s playoff schedule will be announced following the conclusion of the regular season on April 10. This marks the Magic’s 15th playoff appearance and first since 2012.

Playoff tickets for games at the Amway Center start at $25 and are available for purchase: Online at www.orlandomagic.com

At the Amway Center box office (located on Church St.)

For group tickets call 407-89-MAGIC (62442)

Most credit cards accepted at all purchase points

Orlando Magic season ticket holders are given first priority for playoff tickets. Magic season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now, and tickets are available for as low as $12 per game with the full season pass. The pass includes all home games during the 2019-20 season. Season plans are available for purchase by calling 407-89-MAGIC or online at www.orlandomagic.com/tickets with low monthly payment options available.

Ticket highlights for the Magic's 2019-20 season in the Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 1,800 seats priced $20 or less and 8,000 seats priced $40 or less.