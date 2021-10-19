Magic Diversity Game Changer: Gaby Ortigoni

Name: Gaby Ortigoni

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks (10/22/21)

Gaby Ortigoni is the President & CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando (HCCMO), one of the leading economic development organizations in Central Florida and one of the nation's largest Hispanic Chambers of Commerce. In this role, Ms. Ortigoni is responsible for promoting the Hispanic community's economic development representing over 1Million Latinos in the region. Some of the signature events and programs the HCCMO has created to promote this community's development are The Hispanic Business Conference, Hispanic Economic Impact Summit, Don Quijote Awards (in partnership with Prospera), Leads Groups, Government Affairs Committee, Supplier Diversity, among others.

Prior to this role, she served as the Regional Vice President for Central Florida at Prospera, an economic development, a nonprofit organization that provides free bilingual technical assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who are establishing or expanding their businesses in Florida. Under Gaby's leadership, Prospera's presence in the Central Florida region was strengthened, and the region achieved a 23 percent increase in clients who received individual consulting services.

Gaby has also served the Central Florida community in other roles that include: Manager of Community Relations at Orlando Utilities Commission; Director of Marketing and Sales for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando, Director of the Hispanic Crime Prevention Program for Florida International University's Center for the Administration of Justice, Senior Community Officer for the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration and Legislative Assistant for Florida House of Representatives, District 35.

Her work ethic and commitment to the community have been recognized with numerous awards and recognitions. Recently, she was recognized as a winner of the Orlando Business Journal’s 2021 Power Players and Orlando Magazine’s 50 Most Powerful. In 2020 she received special recognition in U.S. Congress as a Distinguished Businesswoman in Florida by U.S. Congressman Darren Soto. Other awards and recognitions include the Orlando Business Journal's 40 Under 40 and Women Who Mean Business Awards, Telemundo's Triunfadores, Finalist of the CoorsLight Lideres National Award, La Prensa's Hispanic Women Who Make the Difference Award, Orange County Sheriff's Community Service Award, Orlando Police Department's Good Citizenship, was named one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics by HCCMO's Vision Magazine among many others.

She has demonstrated strong leadership skills and community involvement. She currently serves as a board member of the following organizations: Orlando Economic Partnership, Heart of Florida United Way, United Arts, Florida Association of Chamber Professionals, and the Multicultural Advisory Board to Mayor Buddy Dyer. She has also been a dedicated volunteer serving as a board member of numerous organizations, including the Association of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA), Orange County Board of Zoning Adjustment (appointed by Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs), St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce, and the Central Florida Brazilian American Chamber of Commerce, National Latino Peace Officer Association and many more.