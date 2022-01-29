Orlando Magic’s Defense Has Significantly Improved Since Start of New Calendar Year

Below are 10 defensive stats in January that highlight the Magic’s tremendous effort on that end of the floor

1. In January, the Orlando Magic have the NBA’s eighth best defensive rating at 107.6. Orlando’s opponent Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks, rank No. 1 in that category.

2. The Magic have the league’s fifth highest defensive rebounding percentage (74.9 percent) this month. Only Denver, Dallas, Chicago, and New York rank higher.

3. More of a universal stat, but Orlando has played at the ninth fastest pace in the NBA in January with 99.47 possessions per 48 minutes. Over their last five games, they’ve averaged 100.8 possessions, fifth highest over this span.

4. The Magic have drawn nine charges this month, eighth most in the league. Moe Wagner had four of them, Jalen Suggs had two, and Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton, and Robin Lopez each had one.

5. Only five teams are averaging more blocks per game this month than the Magic, who have had 74 of them over the past 14 games (5.3 per game). Twenty of them have come from Mo Bamba, who ranks fourth in the league in rejections this season with 80 total.

6. The Magic have given up an average of just 43.9 points in the paint in January, eighth fewest in the league. For the season, Orlando ranks sixth in this category, only behind Miami, New York, Boston, Golden State and Milwaukee.

7. The Magic have surrendered an average of just 11.6 fast break points this month, 10th fewest in the league. For the season, they’ve been among the NBA’s best in this area, ranking sixth behind Washington, Oklahoma City, Toronto, Phoenix and New Orleans.

8. The Magic have made great progress this month not allowing opponents to score many second-chance points. Over their last 14 games, opponents are averaging just 12.3 second-chance points, 10th fewest in the NBA. For the season, Orlando ranks 19th in this category.

9. In January, opponents are averaging just 10.8 made 3-pointers against the Magic, third fewest in the league. Only Dallas and San Antonio have given up fewer made threes this month. Also, Orlando’s opponents have averaged just 31.1 3-point attempts.

10. The Magic have done a great job forcing their opponents into turnovers. This month, Orlando’s opponents are averaging 14.9 turnovers per game, sixth most in the league.