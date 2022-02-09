Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony to Participate in NBA AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been selected to participate in the NBA AT&T Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night. TNT will televise NBA All-Star Saturday Night beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

This marks the 11th time a player will represent the Orlando Magic during the Slam Dunk contest. Past participants include: Aaron Gordon (2016, 2017, 2020), Victor Oladipo (2015), Dwight Howard (2007, 2008, 2009), Darrell Armstrong (1996), Nick Anderson (1992) and Otis Smith (1991).

Selected in the first round (15th overall) of the 2020 NBA Draft, Anthony has played and started in 41 games this season for Orlando, averaging 17.7 ppg., 6.0 apg. and 5.9 rpg. in 33.2 minpg. He currently leads the Magic in scoring, assists and minutes played. Anthony has led (or tied) the team in scoring a team-high 18 times, in rebounding six times and in assists a team-high 29 times. Anthony has scored in double figures 35 times, 20+ points 17 times and 30+ points three times.

Anthony is also participating in the 2022 Clorox Rising Stars during NBA All-Star Weekend, along with teammates Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, on Friday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. ET.

The basketball world will descend on Cleveland, Ohio for NBA All-Star Weekend, Feb. 18-20. State Farm All-Star Saturday Night features three different events showcasing the NBA’s best and brightest stars. The evening begins with the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, followed by the MTN Dew Three-Point Contest and culminating with AT&T Slam Dunk.