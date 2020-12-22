Orlando Magic, Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida Team Up to Surprise Local Family With Holiday Gifts at Their Home

ORLANDO - This holiday season, the Orlando Magic have been doing everything in their power to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic while also lifting their spirits. This year has been incredibly difficult for so many individuals and families, both from a health and economic standpoint.

One particular family rocked by the virus and its repercussions is the Jacksons. Valon Jackson and her six children have had to endure an enormous amount of pain and suffering. Jackson lost her mother, aunt and uncle to COVID-19 over the summer. She herself, along with all of her kids, who range from 3 to 18 years old, had contracted the virus as well, and she is still dealing with some residual health complications from it such as shortness of breath.

When they learned of the family’s story and misfortunes, the Magic decided to spring into action. To try and boost their spirits and provide some extra support, they teamed up with the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida and surprised the family at their home with holiday gifts on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

“Overwhelming. I’m so grateful. I’m so thankful,” Jackson said with tears of appreciation flowing down her cheeks.

There to try and cheer them up for this annual Big Give celebration, which normally takes place this time of year at Amway Center during a home game, were Magic Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw, who have both been spending ample time in the community these last couple weeks helping others work though their personal struggles amid the pandemic and these unprecedented circumstances.

“This is extremely rewarding,” Outlaw said. “This is just a small token of appreciation from the Orlando Magic to make their Christmas Day actually very special. There has been a lot going on this year for a lot of people as well as them and for us to be able to surprise the Jackson family like the way we did, it’s incredible. It’s hard to put in words. I think you really have to be here to see their enjoyment, the excitement of the family. It was unbelievable and that’s what the holidays are supposed to be.”

The home where the Jacksons are living also has significance. Through the Coalition for the Homeless’ Rapid Rehousing Program, which aims to end homelessness by quickly connecting people to a home and services, they relocated there in March. Prior to moving in, they were living out of a car, making it extremely difficult for them all to stay healthy and safe.

Although she knows it’s going to take some time, Jackson is confident that through her faith, perseverance, and unrelenting optimism that things will eventually start to sway positively for her family. The new living conditions, Jackson says, will help her children be more active and excel in school.

Her mother always stayed positive, no matter how grim things at times were, and that, Jackson says, gives the entire family the strength, fortitude and courage they need to persevere.

“My mom definitely believed in God. She was definitely a soldier for God. She definitely instilled that in us at a young age,” Jackson said. “Even when she was sick and not feeling well and she was dealing with illnesses that had her quality of life pretty bad, she still pushed on. She still smiled. She still was the same. That’s where I get it from. Even though you are going through all of that, you still are the same person. You still smile. You still feed people. She was still getting kids together for the church ministry. That’s like embedded in us.”

Partnering with the Magic to inspire others and help them reverse their misfortunes is something the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida is proud and honored to do. It’s teamwork like this that gives people hope. When organizations band together and show compassion for the people living in their communities, good things ensue, and that’s precisely what transpired at the Jackson residence on Tuesday afternoon.

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of the community and great partners like the Orlando Magic,” said Meredith Bekemeyer, Director of Development at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida. “We’ve been around over 30 years now, and the Magic have been one of our longest standing community partners, helping in so many ways throughout the year and doing something really, really special for this family for today. We’re so incredibly grateful. It makes us feel really good, too. It’s just a win-win all the way around.”

The Big Give celebration was one of several holiday-themed events the Magic were involved in this year.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Magic staff members provided local underserved children gifts off of their holiday wish lists. This year, the star tree gifts benefitted homeless youth from Orange County Public Schools. Each child's wish list was distributed virtually and selected by Magic staff to help fulfill their wishes.

The very next evening, members from the Magic and Pepsi went to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida’s Taft location and surprised 40 kids with a $10,000 donation, which included $100 Walmart gift cards for each child, as well as electronics for their new teen lounge, including a flat screen television, laptop computers and Bluetooth speakers.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 19, the Magic and FAIRWINDS teamed up with the City of Orlando to give District 6 residents a much-needed boost this holiday season. At the Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center, preselected families received holiday gift bags that included toys and clothes. Additional raffle prizes, such as children’s bikes and flat screen televisions, were also given out.