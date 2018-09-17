Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins Named to Florida Trend Magazine’s “Florida 500”

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic Chief Executive Officer Alex Martins has been named to Florida Trend magazine’s “Florida 500,” which names Florida’s most influential business leaders.

The Florida Trend honor listed Martins in the Arts, Entertainment and Sports category along with Mark Bellissimo (CEO, Equestrian Sports Productions), Romero Britto (Miami artist), Jimmy Buffet (Entertainer), Matthew Caldwell (CEO, Florida Panthers), Gloria and Emilio Estefan (Owners of Estefan Enterprises and Foundation), Tom Garfinkel (CEO Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium), Bryan Glazer (Co-Chairman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Derek Jeter (CEO, Miami Marlins), Lesa France Kennedy (CEO, Daytona International Speedway), Shahid “Shad” Khan (Owner, Jacksonville Jaguars) and Pat Riley (President, Miami Heat).

Martins credits the DeVos family, owners of the Orlando Magic, as his biggest influence.

With a resume that includes more than 30 years in professional sports management including being promoted to the Magic’s CEO in December of 2011, Martins has worked tirelessly to serve the Orlando community. His list of community work includes UCF’s Board of Trustees, a former winner of the James B. Greene Economic Development Award, served as Chairman of the Orlando Community Construction Corporation (the entity responsible for the construction of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts), and chaired the OneOrlando Fund for the victims of the Pulse nightclub tragedy. Under Martins leadership, the Magic staff annually volunteers 7,000-plus community service hours and recently unveiled plans for the Orlando Wine Auction and Festival which will raise funds for the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. Martins was also instrumental in helping secure the state-of-the-art Amway Center, which was named SportsBusiness Journal’s Sports Facility of the Year in 2012 and earned the 2013 Customer Experience Award from TheStadiumBusiness in association with TheStadiumBusiness Summit held in Manchester, England.

Martins has also spearheaded a transformation of the Magic’s business operations, which has seen the team rank among league leaders in single game and group ticket sales, while having the most successful corporate partnership performance in franchise history. Most recently, he reconfigured the current Magic basketball operations leadership, bringing on Jeff Weltman as President of Basketball Operations.