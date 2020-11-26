Orlando Magic Celebrate Thanksgiving at the Coalition for the Homeless for 28th Year

ORLANDO - Going back to his first stint with the Orlando Magic when he was an assistant coach and now again as the team’s head coach, Steve Clifford has always gone the extra mile to lift up the people of Central Florida.

Giving back and helping others overcome some of their greatest obstacles is something Clifford, who has led the Magic to two consecutive playoff appearances, is proud to do. Seeing firsthand the impact the Magic’s community efforts have made through the years motivates him even more to get involved whenever he can.

His latest endeavor to boost people’s spirits and provide some relief for those struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic came on Thanksgiving morning when he, Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw and other volunteers served a breakfast to the 300-plus residents at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida and the more than 100 unsheltered homeless individuals from the community. The breakfast, which included scrambled eggs with cheese, sausage, biscuits and gravy, roasted potatoes with peppers and onions, granola bars, donuts, coffee and juice, was made possible thanks to Clifford’s generosity.

“It’s great. This has been a long-time partnership between the Magic and the Coalition. It’s one of the things we look forward to,” Clifford said. “You can just tell today, there’s great energy in the room and it’s fun to be a part of.”

This was the 28th year the Magic have hosted this event. Due to the pandemic, the dining arrangement at the Coalition was slightly different than in the past to try and create a safer, more socially-distanced environment. Residents ate inside the cafeteria, while non-residents were able to pick up a to-go plate outside the campus entrance.

The Coalition is the largest provider of homeless services in Central Florida, helping families and individuals return to safe, stable, permanent housing as quickly as possible. Last year alone, the Coalition served over 268,000 meals and ended homelessness for more than 1,500 people.

Allison Krall, now President and CEO, has been working for the Coalition for 20 years, and every year the Magic host this event, she is in awe of the team’s compassion and generosity. It’s benevolence like this, she says, that empowers others and shows what it truly means to care for your neighbors.

“The Magic is such a community-minded organization and you see them all over the place and I think that they are viewed as a leader organization in this community that people do look up to,” Krall said. “You look behind the serving line right now and we have leadership from the Magic on Thanksgiving morning, serving not home with their families but serving our folks. That is an amazing thing. I think the community absolutely benefits from having the Orlando Magic being a part of this.”

Someone in particular inspired by the Magic’s kindness was Kobie Shinuald, a Coalition resident who was thrilled to see Clifford, Outlaw and all the other volunteers donate their time and make this year’s Thanksgiving more enjoyable and memorable for her and the others at the shelter.

“This is so awesome,” she said. “Just for somebody to come out and give their time, that’s a really big deal, especially with the pandemic going on and all the CDC guidelines. Just everything that’s going on in the world right now, the fact that they are able to come out for the 28th year, that’s very awesome.”

Assisting others during the holiday season is especially important to Clifford, who a couple months ago joined Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Executive Director Desmond Meade and other community spearheads on a tour around Orlando to inspire people to get more involved in their communities. With so many hit hard by the pandemic, he hopes that the Magic’s contributions will ease some of their stress and make the holidays more pleasant than it might otherwise have been with so much uncertainty facing this nation.

“I think I’m like most people, I love Thanksgiving, Christmas. Especially this year, it’s so trying for everybody with the pandemic and the limitations on how all of us have to live,” Clifford said. “To be involved with the Magic who have always been so active in the community, it means a great deal to all of us.”

Outlaw has also been front and center in the community this week. On Monday, he joined District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill, and volunteers from Amway and various other groups for a Thanksgiving meal distribution event. Together, they loaded up trunks with Thanksgiving food, including turkey, gravy, corn, stuffing, sweet potato and pumpkin pie, in the parking lot outside Orlando’s Northwest Neighborhood Center. Drive-thru stations were set up so that nobody receiving the food had to exit their cars. Magic forward Aaron Gordon helped sponsor the event with a large financial donation.

“It feels good. This is where I live. They support us so we are going to try and support them as much as we can, and that’s what it’s about, helping each other out,” Outlaw said. “Sometimes I’m going to need help, sometimes you’re going to need help and we just continue to help and make this a better community. It’s not about me, it’s about we.”

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Magic players Markelle Fultz and Al-Farouq Aminu sponsored a different drive-thru turkey distribution event. That one was in Eatonville, located six miles north of downtown Orlando, and it helped support Magic chaplain Eddie Cole, who is also the mayor of the town, and the people of that community. Through Fultz and Aminu’s generosity, 300 underserved families and senior citizens were each given a 32-pound staple food pantry box and a 30-pound produce box. All of the turkeys handed out were donated by HostDime.

Then on Saturday, Nov. 20, in an event sponsored by Magic center Nikola Vucevic, 165 Thanksgiving meals were distributed to low-income neighborhoods in the Osceola County School District. Called “Basket Brigade,” volunteers created 1,500 baskets of food, which included turkey, corn, gravy, cranberry sauce, rice, stuffing and mashed potatoes, and delivered them to underprivileged families.