Orlando Magic Acquire Bol Bol, P.J. Dozier, Future Second Round Draft Pick and Cash Considerations From Boston

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have acquired center Bol Bol, guard P.J. Dozier, a future second round draft pick and cash considerations from Boston in exchange for a future protected second round draft pick (2023, protected 31-55), President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Orlando also used a Traded Player Exception (TPE) to complete the deal. A TPE is what one team receives in exchange for a player traded to another team that can absorb that player into salary cap space.

In addition, Orlando has waived guard Michael Carter-Williams and guard E’Twaun Moore. The Magic have also waived Dozier.

Bol and Dozier were both acquired by Boston from Denver as part of a three-way trade on Jan. 19, 2022 that also included San Antonio. Juancho Hernangomez went to San Antonio and Bryn Forbes went to Denver in the trade.

Bol (7’2”, 220, 11/16/99) played in 14 games this season with Denver, averaging 2.4 ppg. and 1.4 rpg. in 5.8 minpg. He underwent surgery on his right foot on Jan. 18.

Originally selected in the second round (44th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft by Miami, Bol has played in 53 career NBA regular season games (two starts), all with Denver, averaging 2.7 ppg. and 1.2 rpg. in 6.2 minpg. He has also appeared in eight career NBA G League regular season games with Windy City, averaging 12.0 ppg., 5.8 rpg. and 2.25 blkpg. in 19.3 minpg.

Dozier (6’6”, 205, 10/25/96) played in 18 games this season with Denver, averaging 5.4 ppg., 3.5 rpg. and 1.6 apg. in 18.9 minpg. He suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Nov. 23 and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Undrafted by an NBA franchise, Dozier has played in 105 career NBA regular season games (six starts) with Oklahoma City, Boston and Denver, averaging 6.4 ppg., 3.0 rpg. and 1.8 apg. in 18.0 minpg. He has also appeared in 107 career NBA G League regular season games (100 starts) with Oklahoma City, Maine and Windy City, averaging 17.9 ppg., 6.4 rpg., 5.2 apg. and 1.36 stlpg. in 32.8 minpg.

Carter-Williams (6’6”, 205, 10/10/91) has not played this season due to left ankle injury recovery. He underwent surgery on Aug. 23, 2021 to remove a bone fragment and to repair a ligament in his left ankle. Carter-Williams has appeared in 391 career NBA regular season games (217 starts) with Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Chicago, Charlotte, Houston and Orlando, averaging 10.3 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 4.4 apg. and 1.27 stlpg. in 25.3 minpg. He was originally signed to a 10-day contract by the Magic on Mar. 15, 2019 and played in 88 games (25 starts) with the Magic, averaging 7.5 ppg., 3.9 rpg. and 3.3 apg. in 21.1 minpg.

Moore (6’3”, 190, 2/25/89) has not played this season due to a sprained left knee. He was signed as a free agent by Orlando on Sep. 9, 2021. Moore has appeared in 598 career NBA regular season games (191 starts) with Boston, Orlando, Chicago, New Orleans and Phoenix, averaging 7.9 ppg., 2.0 rpg. and 1.8 apg. in 21.0 minpg. He also spent two seasons with Orlando from 2012-14. Moore played in 154 regular season games (24 starts) with the Magic during that span, averaging 7.1 ppg., 2.1 apg. and 2.0 rpg. in 20.7 minpg.