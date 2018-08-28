Orlando Magic Announces Dates and Location for Inaugural Orlando Wine Festival and Auction

ORLANDO – The inaugural Orlando Wine Festival and Auction benefiting the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) will take place on March 15-17, 2019 at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins announced today.

The debut of the Magic’s signature fundraiser for the OMYF will include a wine festival, live and e-auctions and culminate with an Orlando Magic game. The weekend of events is set to feature exclusive vintner dinners, an outdoor festival featuring live music, live auction displays, local and celebrity chefs, wineries, and food pavilions, along with Magic players and coaches. Each guest will also receive an invitation to the OMYF grant ceremony, where all funds from the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.

For more information on the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction or to purchase packages, please visit www.wineauctionorlando.com or follow the OMYF on Twitter - @OMYF or Facebook /OrlandoMagicYouthFoundation.

The Orlando Magic and the DeVos family are committed to making a difference in Central Florida. Each year, the Magic gives more than $2 million to Central Florida by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. At the heart of the Magic’s charitable efforts is the work done by the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation.

Over the last 28 years more than $23 million has been distributed to local nonprofit community organizations through the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. The DeVos family’s investment in the OMYF covers all administrative costs which allows for 100 percent of all donations to go directly to the foundation to benefit children and families in need throughout Central Florida each year. The OMYF raises community dollars annually through donations, auctions and events such as the OMYF Open Golf Tournament and the upcoming 2019 Orlando Wine Festival and Auction.