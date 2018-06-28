Magic Announce Roster For 2018 NBA Summer League

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have released their roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which will take place July 6-17, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The roster is subject to change.

Orlando’s roster is headlined by the No. 6 picks in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Drafts, Jonathan Isaac and Mohamed Bamba. Melvin Frazier Jr., the No. 35 selection in this year’s draft, will make his professional debut in Las Vegas, and three members of the Magic’s G League affiliate will also represent Orlando in summer league play.

The Orlando Magic will open play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League on July 6, 2018 against the Brooklyn Nets at 2 p.m. (5 p.m. ET). The Magic will also face Memphis on July 8 at 6:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. ET) before taking on Phoenix at 6:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. ET) on July 9. Tournament play will begin on July 11.

All 30 teams will compete in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 – the first time the entire league will be represented at the annual showcase for up-and-coming talent in Las Vegas. With every team participating, NBA Summer League 2018 will expand to 12 days and 82 games as part of the usual tournament-style schedule. Teams will compete in three preliminary games before being seeded in a tournament that culminates with the Championship Game on July 17. Each team will play at least five games and as many as eight.

2018 ORLANDO MAGIC SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

(as of June 27, 2018 – SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

NO. NAME POS HT WT BIRTHDATE LAST TEAM

19 Braian Angola-Rodas G 6-6 195 4/6/94 Florida State

5 Mohamed Bamba C 7-0 225 5/12/98 Texas

24 Khem Birch C 6-9 220 9/28/92 Orlando Magic

18 Jacobi Boykins G 6-6 175 2/11/95 Louisiana Tech

12 Isaiah Briscoe G 6-3 210 4/13/96 BC Kalev

29 Antonio Campbell F 6-9 244 12/24/94 Alaska Aces

22 Troy Caupain G 6-4 210 11/29/95 Lakeland Magic

20 Chance Comanche C 6-10 210 4/14/96 Memphis Hustle

35 Melvin Frazier Jr G/F 6-6 200 8/30/96 Tulane

1 Jonathan Isaac F 6-10 210 10/3/97 Orlando Magic

25 Wesley Iwundu F 6-7 195 12/20/94 Orlando Magic

32 Byron Mullens C 7-0 270 2/14/89 Lakeland Magic

15 Rodney Purvis G 6-4 205 2/14/89 Orlando Magic

30 Tyler Rawson F 6-10 225 1/4/96 Utah

27 Kendall Stephens G 6-7 205 11/11/94 Nevada

3 Jay Wright G 6-1 170 7/29/94 Lakeland Magic

Pronunciation Guide:

Wesley Iwundu: (ih-WON-doo)