  • Magic Announce Roster For 2018 NBA Summer League

    by Magic PR
    Posted: Jun 28, 2018

    ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic have released their roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which will take place July 6-17, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The roster is subject to change.

    Orlando’s roster is headlined by the No. 6 picks in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Drafts, Jonathan Isaac and Mohamed Bamba. Melvin Frazier Jr., the No. 35 selection in this year’s draft, will make his professional debut in Las Vegas, and three members of the Magic’s G League affiliate will also represent Orlando in summer league play.  

    The Orlando Magic will open play in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League on July 6, 2018 against the Brooklyn Nets at 2 p.m. (5 p.m. ET). The Magic will also face Memphis on July 8 at 6:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. ET) before taking on Phoenix at 6:30 p.m. (9:30 p.m. ET) on July 9. Tournament play will begin on July 11. 

    All 30 teams will compete in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 – the first time the entire league will be represented at the annual showcase for up-and-coming talent in Las Vegas. With every team participating, NBA Summer League 2018 will expand to 12 days and 82 games as part of the usual tournament-style schedule. Teams will compete in three preliminary games before being seeded in a tournament that culminates with the Championship Game on July 17.  Each team will play at least five games and as many as eight.

    2018 ORLANDO MAGIC SUMMER LEAGUE ROSTER

    (as of June 27, 2018 – SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

    NO.        NAME                                    POS     HT        WT       BIRTHDATE         LAST TEAM

    19        Braian Angola-Rodas               G         6-6       195      4/6/94              Florida State

    5          Mohamed Bamba                     C          7-0       225      5/12/98              Texas  

    24        Khem Birch                              C          6-9       220      9/28/92          Orlando Magic

    18        Jacobi Boykins                         G         6-6       175      2/11/95           Louisiana Tech

    12        Isaiah Briscoe                          G         6-3       210      4/13/96               BC Kalev         

    29        Antonio Campbell                     F          6-9       244      12/24/94          Alaska Aces

    22        Troy Caupain                           G         6-4       210      11/29/95          Lakeland Magic

    20        Chance Comanche                  C          6-10     210      4/14/96            Memphis Hustle

    35        Melvin Frazier Jr                      G/F      6-6       200      8/30/96                Tulane

    1         Jonathan Isaac                          F          6-10     210      10/3/97            Orlando Magic 

    25       Wesley Iwundu                         F          6-7       195     12/20/94            Orlando Magic

    32        Byron Mullens                          C          7-0       270      2/14/89            Lakeland Magic           

    15        Rodney Purvis                          G         6-4       205      2/14/89             Orlando Magic

    30        Tyler Rawson                           F          6-10     225      1/4/96                     Utah

    27        Kendall Stephens                     G         6-7       205      11/11/94                Nevada                       

    3          Jay Wright                                G         6-1       170      7/29/94                  Lakeland Magic

     

    Pronunciation Guide:

    Wesley Iwundu: (ih-WON-doo)

