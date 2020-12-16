Orlando Magic and Pepsi Surprise Youth With Holiday Gifts at Local Boys & Girls Club

ORLANDO - Normally this time of year, the Orlando Magic and Pepsi invite dozens of children to a local Walmart, hand them gift cards and then take them all on a holiday shopping spree.

The pandemic, unfortunately, has made that group activity unsafe in 2020. However, rather than cancel all the fun, the Magic and Pepsi got creative and coordinated an event to keep the holiday spirit alive.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, members from both organizations went to the Taft Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida and surprised 40 kids with a $10,000 donation, which includes $100 Walmart gift cards for each child, as well as electronics for their new teen lounge, including a flat screen television, laptop computers and Bluetooth speakers.

On hand from the Magic were Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw, along with other team volunteers. Even STUFF the Magic Mascot showed up to add to the joy. The gift presentation was held on the outdoor basketball court, with each child sitting in chairs six feet apart from one another. Pizza was served to them afterward.

“This is special. Me, Bo, STUFF and some other members of the team, we went and did a little bit of shopping ourselves to bring the gifts to them,” Anderson said. “We normally have the kids at the Walmart. I know they would have enjoyed that and look forward to that. But, we got it done. I’m pretty sure the kids are very excited about what they are going to receive, that $100 gift card for Walmart to go in and not only get them some things, also things for their loved ones, their friends and others.”

“We need a bright spot right now,” he added. “What’s going on around the world, I believe this is not only a bright day for me, I’m pretty sure this is a bright day for everyone who is involved.”

A video of Magic shooting guard Terrence Ross sharing a holiday message for the kids was aired on a tv during the presentation as well.

Empowering children is the goal at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, which serves annually about 14,000 youth from 35 locations across five counties. Through services that focus on health and life skills, education and career development, character and leadership improvement, and sports, fitness and recreation, children are given the resources they depend on to thrive in and out of the classroom.

An incredible achievement, last year every high school senior in the club graduated. Academic programs such as Career Launch, which helps 13-to-18-year-olds explore possible vocations, and Money Matters, which promotes financial responsibility and independence, helped make that a reality.

“Ultimately, we’re trying to get our children as young as we can and help them develop the right habits, the right attitudes, let them know they are loved, help them stay up to speed on their school work,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida President and CEO Gary Cain said.

Another mission of the club, which throughout this pandemic has been offering virtual activities and programs to keep kids engaged and motivated during these unprecedented times, is to help children realize the impact they can make on their own communities. The Keystone Club, for example, is the Boys & Girls Club’s signature leadership program for teens. Youth between 14 and 18 years old participate in activities that give them a voice to express their opinions and inspire others.

Seeing the Magic lift them up firsthand, especially amid a national crisis, is certainly inspirational for them, as it helps them understand what giving back truly means and the differences it can make on people’s lives.

“These guys, many of them are like idols to them. They really look up to them,” Cain said about having Anderson and Outlaw in attendance and Ross sharing his holiday video message. “We have great role models here on our team. We have great players. We have a great organization. Everybody needs somebody to look up to. I’ve known Bo and Nick for eons now, and they are great guys. They are great for the community. They are great supporters for us. It’s great to have them here.”

It’s partnerships like the one between the Magic and Pepsi that makes these community outreach events possible. It’s critical for organizations to unite, spread community cheer and support those who need the assistance.

“It’s a natural fit,” Pepsi’s Central Florida Senior Market Director Kevin Floyd said about collaborating with the Magic. “It makes sense for our communities. We started this initiative earlier in the year called ‘Stronger Together,’ which is essentially that, meaning banding with big brands or organizations in the community to make a lasting impact. It started with COVID and supporting our healthcare workers and now you can see it has expanded to that much more.”

Wednesday’s event was just one of several the Magic are participating in this holiday season to boost children’s spirits. On Tuesday, Magic staff members provided local underserved children gifts off of their holiday wish lists. This year, the star tree gifts benefitted homeless youth from Orange County Public Schools. Each child's wish list was distributed virtually and selected by Magic staff to help fulfill their wishes.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the Magic and FAIRWINDS Credit Union will be partnering with the City of Orlando to provide residents of the District 6 community with jackets and toys for the holidays. This holiday drive typically serves 500 residents annually. Anderson, Outlaw and STUFF, along with volunteers from FAIRWINDS will also be in attendance to distribute gifts to families that attend.

Then on Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Magic will partner with the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida to shower one local family of six with a BIG holiday surprise including gifts and other items the family needs. This is the 12th consecutive season of the Magic's Big Give, which selects one deserving family each year. This year, a single mother of five children has been selected.