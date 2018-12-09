Orlando Magic and Hilton Show “Love” For Local Students and the Fight Against Hunger

ORLANDO - As part of the Orlando Magic’s Hoops for Hunger program, the Magic is teaming up with Hilton and the Christian Service Center in the fight against hunger, to unveil the Magic’s sixth Love Pantry. Through the Love Pantry, students in need will be provided with food items, hygiene packs and community resource information.

Orange County Public School's (OCPS) Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) will receive the Love Pantry. OCPS' ACE is a Title 1 school with more than 80 percent of students receiving free/reduced lunch.

WHO:

Magic Community Ambassadors Nick Anderson and Bo Outlaw, Magic VP of Social Responsibility Linda Landman Gonzalez, Hilton Director of Destination Marketing Paul Beirnes, Christian Service Center Executive Director Robert Stuart, OCPS' ACE School Principal Wendy Ivory, 25 fourth grade ACE students and Magic volunteers

WHEN:

Mon., Dec. 10, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

WHERE:

OCPS Academic Center for Excellence

701 W. Livingston St., Orlando, 32805

The Love Pantry is an initiative of the Christian Service Center in partnership with Orange and Seminole County Public Schools. Since program inception in 2011, more than 100,000 family members across 68 different Love Pantries in Orange and Seminole County schools have been provided food, hygiene items and community resource information. Each participating school is provided with a cabinet supplied with emergency food and basic hygiene items which is replenished on a weekly basis by volunteers. When a student or family is in need, the school’s staff member can go to the cabinet to provide enough food for one or several family meals. The Magic’s first Love Pantry debuted at Hungerford Elementary in 2015 with subsequent ones at Rosemont Elementary (two years) and Pine Crest Elementary (two years).

“The Christian Service Center is especially grateful for our partnership with the Orlando Magic. They’ve been a longtime supporter of ours, and I think it was very clear to the Magic that the Love Pantry is an incredible outlet for them to positively impact children in our schools by removing hunger and food insecurity for thousands of students and their families. We’re excited to welcome Hilton to this essential food cabinet program knowing how great the need is at ACE and what a Love Pantry will mean to the kids here,” said Robert F. Stuart, Executive Director of the Christian Service Center.

The Orlando Magic is focused on fighting the issue of hunger in Central Florida and in response has developed the Hoops for Hunger program. As part of the Magic’s commitment to this initiative, the team participates in several activities throughout the year including a full staff service project for the past six years with UnitedHealthcare staff to assemble more than 12,500 food packs for the Hi-Five Kids Pack Program, serving Thanksgiving breakfast for 26 years to homeless men, women and children at the Coalition for the Homeless. Magic staff have also shown support of these efforts by volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

To learn more about the Orlando Magic’s Hoops for Hunger program and other community initiatives, visit orlandomagic.com/community.

For nearly 100 years, Hilton has seen a world that can be made better through genuine hospitality and the company’s year-round commitment to serving and enriching the communities where Team Members live, work and travel. With 15 world-class brands comprising more than 5,500 properties with nearly 895,000 rooms, in 109 countries and territories, the leading hospitality company is committed to having a positive impact in their neighborhoods connecting to youth opportunity, environmental stewardship and community resiliency.

About the Christian Service Center

The Christian Service Center for Central Florida is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to prevent homelessness, combat poverty, cultivate self-sufficiency, restore hope and glorify God through the faithful provision of services that directly address physical, emotional and spiritual needs for families and individuals who are struggling in Central Florida. One of the core programs of the Christian Service Center, the Love Pantry strives to alleviate childhood hunger and food insecurity through Central Florida public schools with the goal to remove hunger as a barrier to learning. With an emergency food cabinet available at no cost to the school or families, the Love Pantry meets children’s immediate needs, gives their families hope, and directs them to potential long-term solutions through community resource information. Learn more at LovePantry.org.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 15 world-class brands comprising more than 5,500 properties with nearly 895,000 rooms, in 109 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world’s best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100 year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors, nearly 82 million members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.