Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Teamed Up to Recognize Students All Season Through STEM All-Stars Program

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic and CenturyLink teamed up for the third consecutive season to recognize students who have excelled in the areas of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) through the STEM All-Stars program. Five winners were chosen throughout the Magic season and were honored on-court at a Magic game and presented with a personalized Magic jersey.

“The Orlando Magic are proud to team with CenturyLink and recognize these five amazing students through the STEM All-Stars program,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “With education being a key focus area of the Magic's community outreach, this program aligns perfectly with the team's belief that with education anything is possible. We want to continue encouraging young people to be the best they can be.”

“As a leading technology company, CenturyLink understands the value of STEM education and its ability to push the world beyond today’s limits,” said Rich Karlis, senior director of corporate sponsorships. “Partnering with the Orlando Magic, we are honored to recognize these outstanding young people who have learned to succeed by striving for excellence. Congratulations to all of the STEM All-Stars from everyone at CenturyLink.”

Students were evaluated on specific criteria which include overall grade point average (GPA), GPA in STEM classes and attendance/involvement in STEM-related activities. This year’s STEM All-Stars pictured: