Aaron Gordon Makes Acting Debut in Uncle Drew

ORLANDO – In his big-screen, acting debut, Aaron Gordon is a dominant and dunking forward who is coveted by multiple teams before ultimately leaving his original squad for another rival.

With the NBA’s free-agent courting period beginning just days after ``Uncle Drew’’ opens in theaters nationwide, the Orlando Magic and Gordon are hopeful that real life doesn’t actually imitate art. In fact, if Gordon – who is about to become a restricted free agent – gets his wish, he will spend only a few hours as a free agent and his long-term future with the Magic will be cleared up in the early-morning hours of Sunday.

``Other teams can come with offer sheets and if Orlando doesn’t match it, I go play for a different team. I’d love for Orlando to match it, so I can stay here and play and continue to build with the people that I’ve grown to love,’’ Gordon said on Thursday at the Orlando premier of his first movie. ``(Signing quickly with the Magic) would be ideal.’’

That would be ideal, too, for Magic players such as Jonathan Isaac, who is hopeful that he will be able to team with Gordon for years to come along Orlando’s frontline. The Magic recently drafted center Mo Bamba – a towering 7-footer with a 7-foot, 10-inch wingspan – and Isaac is eager to see himself, Gordon and the new big man play together next season for the Magic.

``To play with each other, it’s going to be super fun,’’ said Isaac, who has been working out five days a week since the Magic’s season ended in mid-April. ``To add pieces like Mo, Melvin (Frazier Jr.) and Justin (Jackson), I’m looking forward to competing with all of these guys and it’s going to be fun next season.’’

Gordon hosted 50 youth from the Orlando After School All-Stars for the ``Uncle Drew’’ movie premier. The After School All-Stars program serves more than 2,600 students and provides comprehensive youth development programs that keep children safe and help them achieve their goals in school and life.

``This is a great opportunity for our kids because many of them come from disadvantaged and low-income situations,’’ said Stevie Johns, Manager of Development and External Affairs in the After School All-Stars program. ``Opportunities like this really excite them and they wouldn’t be possible without the Orlando Magic.’’

Many of the students cheered loudly when Gordon, named ``Casper Jones’’ in the movie, made his first appearance on the silver screen. Not surprisingly, Gordon’s character put on an eye-popping display of dunking, pulling off a 360-degree slam and then another thunderous jam after backing a smaller defender into the lane.

A few `ooooohs’ and `ahhhhhs’ filled the theatre when the villainous Casper Jones was lured away his original team set to compete in the Rucker Park Street Ball Tournament by another one coached by actor Nick Kroll. For his first Hollywood role, Gordon was forced to play the bad-guy role to Kyrie Irving’s star, and he was just fine with it.

``I’m the nicest villain that you’ll ever meet in your life,’’ Gordon said with a laugh. ``Toward the end of the movie, you’re like, `I don’t really like this guy and I’m happy he gets what he deserves.’ But I think I played the part pretty well. If I need to play the villain, then I can play the villain.’’

Gordon, who gained national fame two years ago when he famously finished runner-up in the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest at the NBA All-Star Game in Toronto, got the opportunity to appear in the movie when his agent, Calvin Andrews, was approached last summer. Gordon flew from Los Angeles to Atlanta on a red-eye flight with little sleep and proved to be a natural with the basketball action and his many speaking roles.

``They sent me my script via e-mail and I didn’t know the script at all, really, and I went on set and I just basically winged it,’’ Gordon said. ``It was great, but I felt like a rookie on the set. But Lil Rel (Howery), Nick Kroll and Kyrie (Irving) all helped me through it. Everybody helped me through it – the directors and acting coaches all made it easy for me.’’

Gordon, 22, said seeing himself in the silver screen was ``a different feeling’’ and he felt the new role would bring him ``a new level of notoriety,’’ outside of basketball. Going to three premiers of the movie this week alone, he said, has somewhat helped to calm his nerves about his upcoming free agency.

``This is a great distraction from (free agency),’’ said Gordon, while clutching an Icee and a box of buttered popcorn. ``It’s super important once you get to this level to have hobbies outside of basketball to stay well-rounded as an individual. I love movies, I love going to movies, getting popcorn and candy, and now I get to see myself in movies. Now that I’ve made a movie, I have a whole new perspective on movie making.’’

Gordon figures his Magic teammates will ``clown him’’ about his role in the movie and will playfully refer to him as ``Casper’’ going forward. He is hopeful that his free agency will be resolved quickly – the Magic can offer him a five-year contract, while other teams can give him just four years – and he’ll be able to help Orlando someday win a championship. Gordon is excited about the dynamic young talent that the Magic are assembling and feels Orlando has great potential in the very near future.

``(Becoming a star player) is the goal, but the ultimate goal is to win an NBA championship,’’ Gordon said. ``With that, there are going to be individual accolades for everybody, whether that’s the Defensive Player of the Year award for (Jonathan Isaac) or Mo (Bamba). It will take a collective team effort to win a championship.

``We have big-time talent and big-time potential coming in and there’s a lot to work with,’’ he added. ``It’s very exciting.’’

