Opponent Records Mean Nothing to Magic

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As Magic head coach Steve Clifford knows all too well with this being his 19th year working in the NBA, there’s no such thing in this league as a cupcake schedule. Everyone is beatable and everyone is capable of beating teams that on paper may appear better than them.

“I think that’s much more fan driven and media driven than player driven or for sure coach driven,” Clifford said about predicting results based on team records. “When people say, ‘this part of your schedule, you’ve got to win five out of six because you have (these opponents),' coaches don’t look at it that way, nor do players. You just play the next team.”

Just this week, the team sitting in last place in the West, the Suns, defeated the team sitting in first place, the Warriors. A day later, the Cavs knocked off the Raptors and the Clippers, though a very good team, annihilated the previously scorching hot Celtics by 25 points.

So, even though the Magic have one of the “softer” schedules remaining in the league, they know they can’t take their foot off the gas pedal as they make their final playoff push.

“For us, every game is the same,” Magic center Nikola Vucevic said. “We have to approach it the same way, regardless of the opponent. It could be the No. 1 (team) in the league or last in the league, it doesn’t matter. For us, it’s about focusing on us, what we do and try to get as many wins as we can.”

The idea, too, that Orlando’s upcoming opponents are weak is actually a fallacy. Many of them – including Wednesday’s opponent, the Wizards – have been playing excellent basketball lately. Washington edged Sacramento, a team fighting for its playoff lives, in its last contest. The team the Magic will host on Thursday, the Cavs, recently beat Orlando at their place and are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Magic have risen to the occasion time and time again this season when their backs have been up against the wall. Their resiliency is a big reason why they are 8-6 against the top five teams in the East combined and have logged impressive victories against several of the best teams from the West, including the Warriors, Rockets, Jazz and Spurs.

Good news for the Magic is that they do not travel to a Western Conference team’s city the rest of the season, which isn’t the case for any of the teams they are battling with for one of the final playoff spots in the East. The Nets, Pistons, Hornets and Wizards all still have extended West Coast trips remaining, while the Heat will visit the Thunder and Spurs as part of a four-game tour.

While it’s almost unavoidable to not at least glance at the scoreboard from time to time, the Magic’s sole focus is on their own play, not what they don’t have any control over.

“At the end of the day it’s going to come down to how we play,” Vucevic said. “We have to focus on what we do, how we can be better, what we need to improve on. If you don’t win games, it’s not going to matter (what other teams do). We have to win as many games as we can by the end of the year, that will give us a good chance (to make playoffs).”

Just for the purpose of breaking it all down, though, here’s a table that shows the strength of schedule for each of the six teams competing for the final three postseason spots in the East.