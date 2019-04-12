Once Just a Dream, Playoff Basketball Is Now a Reality for Magic's Tri-Captains

TORONTO – For the past five years, the dressing stalls for Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon have been side-by-side-by-side in the Orlando Magic’s locker room at the Amway Center.

It is there, in that sizeable section of the Magic’s bright and circular locker room, where tears and blood have been shed, where frustrations have been vented and where dreams of better days to come have been discussed. They are the three longest-tenured players on Orlando’s roster – Vucevic for seven seasons and Fournier and Gordon for five – and for years they talked openly about their visions of getting the Magic back in the playoffs and, ultimately, back in contention for an NBA title.

For years, it looked as if those dreams might never materialize or that they wouldn’t come before the three players were splintered apart to different teams. However, a painful rebuilding process that spanned six years, five 50-loss seasons and four head coaches finally came to an end this season with the Magic making an NBA-best 17-win improvement over the year prior.

In the days leading up to the seventh-seeded Magic’s first playoff game in seven seasons – Saturday at 5 p.m. in Toronto against the second-seeded Raptors – the magnitude of what Vucevic, Fournier and Gordon have endured and accomplished finally dawned on them. Understandably, the realization of that dream produced a variety of emotions on the eve of Game 1.

``The three of us, we kind of looked at each other like, `Wow, finally!’’’ Fournier exclaimed candidly on Friday before the Magic departed for Canada. ``I’m so glad that we did that together.

``(Vucevic) and I, in the showers, we were talking about our first year together winning 23 or 25 games, or whatever (it was),’’ Fournier added. ``It’s almost like I don’t want to talk about (the journey) no more because it’s not time to reflect because we haven’t done anything yet. To be honest, if we lose 4-0, I’ll feel like (garbage) for the rest of the summer.’’

That kind of brutal honesty, self-effacing humor and drive to better things for the Magic helped the team’s tri-captains persevere through tough times and ready them for this moment. Now, even though they are considered massive underdogs by many in the basketball world against a deep and talented Raptors team, the Magic head into these playoffs with the belief that they can continue their stirring play of late and do something special.

``We have a confidence because we’ve established a way of playing that can work for us in the playoffs,’’ said Vucevic, who is fully recovered from the stomach virus that kept him out of Wednesday’s regular-season finale and ready to go for Saturday’s Game 1. ``Toronto’s obviously a great team and they’re trying to go all the way to the Finals, but we believe in what we’ve done. I think these last two weeks, when games mattered for us and we had to bring our best, I think that was good for us.’’

Orlando hits the playoffs with the confidence and momentum provided by it winning 22 of the final 31 games of the regular season. Even more impressively, the Magic captured 11 of the last 13 when their playoff lives were at stake. Maybe the most telling victory of all – a 116-108 win in Boston on Sunday night – simultaneously clinched a playoff berth and ended the longest postseason drought in the franchise’s 30-year history.

``First of all, they’re playing very well and they’re very well-coached,’’ Toronto coach Nick Nurse said of the Magic. ``They’ve got some metrics that speak volumes about who they are – they don’t turn the ball over, they don’t give up transition baskets and they don’t let you get offensive rebounds. They’re very methodical in their offensive execution, they have an idea where they want (the ball) to go and they get it there because of their execution. And they’re long, man, long and athletic and it’s a good (Magic) squad that we’re playing.’’

Several Magic players have said that they don’t want to just be satisfied with making the playoffs, and they’re convinced more than ever that they can win in the postseason after their stellar play late in the regular season. That belief was forged by improving dramatically defensively, with their rebounding and with their offensive execution.

Their confidence was also borne out of beating every team in the East at least once and being one of only seven squads to topple Toronto twice during the regular season. Add in impressive wins over Golden State, Houston, San Antonio and Utah and the 13 victories against playoff teams from the East and the Magic should have some idea about their mettle as a tested team.

``We have a way to play, and when we play that way, we’re very good,’’ Clifford insisted. ``Not just good, but very good.’’

``Very good’’ was the way many basketball experts would describe how the Gordon and second-year forward Jonathan Isaac defended Toronto stars Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam during the regular season. Both Leonard (18 points on 42.6 percent shooting in three games) and Siakam (8.8 points on 34.2 percent shooting) were held in check during the four games against the Raptors in the regular season, allowing the Magic to garner a 2-2 split.

Still, Toronto has one of the deepest and most versatile teams in the NBA, and others such as Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, Danny Green and Fred VanVleet have played well against Orlando. The Raptors depth did take a bit of a hit on Friday when reserve forward O.G. Anunoby had an emergency appendectomy that could shelve him for the series.

Still, the Magic will have their work cut out for them in trying to earn at least a split in the first two games in Toronto before coming back to Orlando to play in front of fans that have waited for seven seasons for a playoff berth. What the Magic don’t have to do, Clifford insisted, is try and change things just because the intensity of the playoffs will be different than the regular season.

``Play our game,’’ Clifford said. ``You play well for a certain reason and what you’re not going to do is reinvent yourselves because it’s a playoff game. Play the way we’ve played these last 31 games. That’s what we need to do. That’s why you have a plan from the beginning of the year, something that fits your team and fitting winning in the league. So, in two days, you certainly don’t change anything.’’

Clifford has been a big part of the change that the Magic experienced this season, giving the squad a no-nonsense, no-excuses mindset that proved invaluable when tough times hit. Four times this season, Orlando dropped four straight games and they stopped each streak with a victory over a playoff-bound foe (San Antonio, Toronto, Boston and Indiana).

Clifford said one of the first things he picked up on after being hired was how much players like Vucevic, Fournier and Gordon desperately wanted to win.

Vucevic, acquired in the landmark 2012 trade that involved former Magic center Dwight Howard being shipped out of Orlando, was around for seasons of 20 and 23 wins in 2012-13 and 20-13-14 before being joined by Fournier and Gordon – who were both acquired on draft night in 2014.

Four more losing seasons – 25-57, 35-47, 29-53 and 25-57 followed – but Vucevic never wavered in his commitment to the Magic. Through the years, he’s piled up gobs of gaudy statistics mostly in losing efforts, but things finally started to change for him this season. He’s had his finest year as a pro this season, making the playoff run even more special.

``Loyalty with being with one team is special,’’ Vucevic said. ``Just being here from the beginning, I wanted to be a part of (the turnaround). I feel like if I had left on a bad note losing or something, it wouldn’t feel right for me. But now that we’re in it, it’s all worth it for me.

``It wasn’t always easy for me and there were difficult times, but I knew eventually we’d get there,’’ the 7-footer added. ``Now that we did it, it feels fine. It makes it even more special that we did it the way that we did.’’

It wasn’t lost on Gordon on Thursday and Friday that for years that’s been the time when he and Magic teammates cleaned out their lockers and conducted exit interviews with coaches. This time around, Orlando is still very much alive and the excitement in Gordon’s voice spoke volumes about how far the franchise has come in recent years.

``It’s a different feeling that there are people that are done, teams that are done already, and we’re not one of those teams,’’ Gordon said incredulously. ``That’s a different feeling, we have more basketball to be played and it’s beautiful. It’s definitely a new experience for myself, we know the energy is going to be there and we’re coming to compete. This is exactly where we want to be.’’

