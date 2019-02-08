Next Challenge for Magic is Trying to Slow Down The Greek Freak

MILWAUKEE – While much of the buzz surrounding the Orlando Magic on Friday was about new addition Markelle Fultz, head coach Steve Clifford instead chose to concern himself with another dynamic, playmaking superstar who has been known to give opposing defenses nightmares.

Dead ahead for a Magic team that is uncertain when Fultz – who was acquired via a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday – will play, is 6-11 forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and the surging Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee went into Friday night’s game in Dallas as the winners of five in a row, nine of the last 10, and as one of the big winners of the flurry of deals done at the NBA trade deadline after landing sweet-shooting power forward Nikola Mirotic from the New Orleans Pelicans.

In two games against the Magic this season – both Milwaukee victories – Antetokounmpo has averaged 23 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 assists. In Wednesday’s demolition of Washington, the all-star forward made 17 of 21 shots – and all three of his 3-pointers – for 43 points.

Needless to say, Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee’s many weapons have the Magic’s full attention.

``Playing against Milwaukee, like playing against any team that has a superstar, they’re going to play well,’’ said Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who will draw some of the matchups against the 242-pound Antetokounmpo. ``Superstars are usually going to have great games, even when you are trying to take things away. So, if we can limit everybody else and not let guys like (Eric) Bledsoe and (Malcolm) Brogdon have great games, I think we can win.’’

Added Clifford: ``They’re balanced, and you’ll have to play well in all aspects. (Head coach) Mike (Budenholzer) has done such a great job of how they have utilized their personnel, but the biggest difference when you look at it from last year to this year, I think they were sixth or seventh in offense last year and they’re even better this year. Also, (Budenholzer) has them playing well defensively, also.’’

The Magic, too, have played well of late, winning three of the past four games. Even in the one loss – a 132-122 defeat at Oklahoma City on Tuesday – Orlando competed hard and pushed the red-hot Thunder to the brink.

The Magic brushed aside any potential distractions from Thursday’s trade deadline and the acquisition of Fultz earlier in the day and delivered a workmanlike 122-112 defeat of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Guard Terrence Ross scored a season-best 32 points and drilled six 3-point shots. Combined with his 26 points on Tuesday, it was just the third time in his career that he’s scored at least 20 points in consecutive games – two of which have come this season.

``When we play the right way, those are the types of things that can happen for us,’’ said Ross, who was relieved to not be traded on Thursday as he was rumored to be because of his looming free agency in July. ``We have to pay attention more to what’s getting us to where we are at now. It’s important to build on it and grow from it.’’

With many teams in the Eastern Conference sagging as they have started playing better, the Magic find themselves very much back in the hunt for a playoff spot. Orlando woke up on Friday morning in sole possession at the No. 10 spot and just 3 ½ games back of the No. 8 Miami Heat. If the Magic can play well over their next four games – road stops in Milwaukee (Saturday), Atlanta (Sunday) and New Orleans (Tuesday) and a home game against Charlotte (Thursday) – they could be in perfect position to make a playoff run following the break for the NBA All-Star Game.

``This is a big stretch and a big three-game road trip here,’’ Clifford said. ``It’s late nights and these next two days are brutal. In Milwaukee, we’ll lose the hour (en route to Atlanta) and we’ll get to Atlanta and it will be like 3:30 in the morning. So, it’s going to be a challenging weekend.’’

While his focus is certainly affixed on the task at hand, Clifford said he does plan to use the road trip to try and better familiarize himself with Fultz, the No. 1 pick from the 2017 NBA Draft who has played just 33 games over the previous season-and-a-half because of wrist and shoulder injuries. In due time, Clifford also hopes to speak to Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown – a long-time friend – about Fultz to learn things about the guard that aren’t evident from game footage.

``I spoke with (Fultz) on Friday and I have film (featuring the guard) that I’m going to bring on this trip,’’ Clifford said. ``I came in early today to get the Milwaukee (scouting report) done, so that I can watch some (Fultz footage). By the time I get a chance to sit down face-to-face with him, we can get started. But I do want to watch some film of him, first.’’

